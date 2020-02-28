music news
Damola Durosomo
Feb. 28, 2020 09:42AM EST
'Fantasy' single art.

Listen to Niniola's New Song 'Fantasy,' Featuring Femi Kuti

The Nigerian 'Queen of Afro-house' links with the legendary musician on an infectious new banger.

Nigerian singer and songwriter Niniola shares her latest single "Fantasy," featuring the legendary Femi Kuti.

The track is the singer's latest since the release of "Omo Rapala" last month. On "Fantasy," the singer delivers her usual crisp vocals atop a pulsating beat and smooth saxophone riffs from Kuti. It's an infectious song through and through, and the two make for a memorable duo.

Ahead of the song's release on Thursday, Niniola took to socials to share a story about performing with Kuti 2 years ago, and reflected on what it means to now have her very own song with the celebrated Nigerian musician.

Niniola is gearing up to release her sophomore album later this year, the follow-up to 2017's This is Me which produced the hit song "Maradona." OkayAfrica caught up with the singer last year to discuss growing up in Nigeria, her success thus far, and receiving major co-signs from artists like Timbaland and Drake.

According to a new profile on the artist in Rolling Stone, she's also been working with the hit-making American producer Timbaland, who has long expressed being a fan of her music.

"I'm glad I can be comfortable as an African and sing in my language," Niniola tells Rolling Stone. "When I drop songs, I drop hit songs," she adds. We're excited to see what else the artist has in store for 2020.

Listen to "Fantasy" below.

