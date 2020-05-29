Listen to Yemi Alade's New Song 'Boyz'
The Nigerian star is back with another dance-worthy track.
Yemi Alade returns with her new single 'Boyz.' The song is the first release from her upcoming project.
'Boyz' is a dance-worthy track, produced by Vtek. As it's title implies, it sees the prolific artist singing about, well, boys—the types she likes, and the types she doesn't, a top booming production.
The artist performed a segment of the song during YouTube and MTV Base Africa's "Africa Day Benefit Concert at Home" on Monday, before she was joined by Angelique Kidjo for a performance of their collaboration "Shekere." Before that she released the Djimon Hounsou-assisted music video for "Remind You."
Alade doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon. Given her status as "The Nigerian Queen of Music Videos" we're also hoping we can expect a video for the new track soon.
For now, listen to 'Boyz' via the visualizer below.
Yemi Alade - Boyz (Official Lyric Video) youtu.be
