Master KG Wins 'Best African Act' at MTV Europe Music Awards
Master KG continues on a spectacular winning streak with his prolific hit song 'Jerusalema' featuring Nomcebo Zikode.
In his acceptance speech, Master KG said, "I would love to thank my sister Nomcebo, my team Open Mic Productions, and everyone who has supported Master KG, thank you so much. To all my fans all over the world."
Master KG beat out fellow South African artists Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa as well as Burna Boy in what ended both Nigeria's longstanding reign and South Africa's 7-year losing streak at the awards show.
In a recent interview with OkayAfrica, Master KG explains how the vitality of "Jerusalem" took even him by surprise:
"Yeah. To be honest, everything that happened globally with "Jerusalema" is something that I never expected. It's all a surprise. Even on all of these big platforms. I never even thought I would actually get there. I need to be honest. Your mind is around a South African focus. That's where you're looking up to, that's where you know that your music will always win and people will also relate with it, because they understand what you're singing about, as well as the language."
The South African artist is currently working on a deluxe edition of his 2020 album titled Jerusalema with some potentially epic collaborations with music heavyweights in the pipeline.
Below is the full list of winners of the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards:
BEST VIDEO
WINNER: DJ Khaled – "Popstar" feat. Drake
Billie Eilish – "Everything I Wanted"
Cardi B – "WAP" feat. Megan Thee Stallion
Karol G – "Tusa" feat. Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – "Rain on Me"
Taylor Swift – "The Man"
The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"
BEST ARTIST
WINNER: Lady Gaga
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Miley Cyrus
The Weeknd
BEST SONG
WINNER: BTS – Dynamite
DaBaby – "Rockstar" feat. Roddy Ricch
Dua Lipa – "Don't Start Now"
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – "Rain on Me"
Roddy Ricch – "The Box"
The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"
BEST COLLABORATION
WINNER: Karol G – "Tusa" feat. Nicki Minaj
BlackPink and Selena Gomez – "Ice Cream"
Cardi B – WAP" feat. Megan Thee Stallion
DaBaby – "Rockstar" feat. Roddy Ricch
Justin Bieber – "Intentions" feat. Quavo
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – "Rain on Me"
Sam Smith and Demi Lovato – "I'm Ready"
BEST POP
WINNER: Little Mix
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
BTS
BEST GROUP
WINNER: BTS
5 Seconds of Summer
BlackPink
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
BEST NEW
WINNER: Doja Cat
Benee
DaBaby
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
Yungblud
BIGGEST FANS
WINNER: BTS
Ariana Grande
BlackPink
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
BEST LATIN
WINNER: Karol G
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
BEST ROCK
WINNER: Coldplay
Green Day
Liam Gallagher
Pearl Jam
Tame Impala
The Killers
BEST HIP-HOP
WINNER: Cardi B
DaBaby
Drake
Eminem
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
BEST ELECTRONIC
WINNER: David Guetta
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
BEST ALTERNATIVE
WINNER: Hayley Williams
Blackbear
FKA Twigs
Machine Gun Kelly
The 1975
Twenty One Pilots
VIDEO FOR GOOD
WINNER: H.E.R. – "I Can't Breathe"
Anderson .Paak – "Lockdown"
David Guetta and Sia – "Let's Love"
Demi Lovato – "I Love Me"
Jorja Smith – "By Any Means"
Lil Baby – "The Bigger Picture"
BEST PUSH
WINNER: Yungblud
AJ Mitchell
Ashnikko
Benee
Brockhampton
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Georgia
Jack Harlow
Lil Tecca
Tate McRae
Wallows
BEST VIRTUAL LIVE
WINNER: BTS – Map of the Soul Concert Live Stream
J Balvin – Behind the Colores Live Experience
Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around the World
Little Mix – Uncancelled
Maluma – Papi Juancho Live
Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute
BEST UK & IRELAND ACT
WINNER: Little Mix
AJ Tracey
Joel Corry
Jorja Smith
Lewis Capaldi
The 1975.
MTV EMA GENERATION CHANGE AWARDS
WINNER: Luiza Brasil (Brazil)
WINNER: Kiki Mordi (Nigeria)
WINNER: Temi Mwale (UK)
WINNER: Catherhea Potjanaporn (Malaysia)
WINNER: Raquel Willis (US)
