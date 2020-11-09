master kg
Rufaro Samanga
Nov. 09, 2020 04:20AM EST
Image supplied by the artist.

Master KG Wins 'Best African Act' at MTV Europe Music Awards.

Master KG continues on a spectacular winning streak with his prolific hit song 'Jerusalema' featuring Nomcebo Zikode.

The wins just keep coming for South African artist and DJ Master KG. The bolobedu house musician has recently been named "Best African Act" at the MTV Europe Music Awards following the continued international success of his hit song "Jerusalema" featuring fellow artist Nomcebo Zikode. The well-deserved award comes off the heels of the remix of "Jerusalema" featuring both Zikode and Nigerian superstar Burna Boy having been certified diamond in France—no small feat.

In his acceptance speech, Master KG said, "I would love to thank my sister Nomcebo, my team Open Mic Productions, and everyone who has supported Master KG, thank you so much. To all my fans all over the world."

Master KG beat out fellow South African artists Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa as well as Burna Boy in what ended both Nigeria's longstanding reign and South Africa's 7-year losing streak at the awards show.

In a recent interview with OkayAfrica, Master KG explains how the vitality of "Jerusalem" took even him by surprise:

"Yeah. To be honest, everything that happened globally with "Jerusalema" is something that I never expected. It's all a surprise. Even on all of these big platforms. I never even thought I would actually get there. I need to be honest. Your mind is around a South African focus. That's where you're looking up to, that's where you know that your music will always win and people will also relate with it, because they understand what you're singing about, as well as the language."

The South African artist is currently working on a deluxe edition of his 2020 album titled Jerusalema with some potentially epic collaborations with music heavyweights in the pipeline.

Below is the full list of winners of the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards:

BEST VIDEO

WINNER: DJ Khaled – "Popstar" feat. Drake
Billie Eilish – "Everything I Wanted"
Cardi B – "WAP" feat. Megan Thee Stallion
Karol G – "Tusa" feat. Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – "Rain on Me"
Taylor Swift – "The Man"
The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"

BEST ARTIST

WINNER: Lady Gaga
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Miley Cyrus
The Weeknd

BEST SONG

WINNER: BTS – Dynamite
DaBaby – "Rockstar" feat. Roddy Ricch
Dua Lipa – "Don't Start Now"
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – "Rain on Me"
Roddy Ricch – "The Box"
The Weeknd – "Blinding Lights"

BEST COLLABORATION

WINNER: Karol G – "Tusa" feat. Nicki Minaj
BlackPink and Selena Gomez – "Ice Cream"
Cardi B – WAP" feat. Megan Thee Stallion
DaBaby – "Rockstar" feat. Roddy Ricch
Justin Bieber – "Intentions" feat. Quavo
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – "Rain on Me"
Sam Smith and Demi Lovato – "I'm Ready"

BEST POP

WINNER: Little Mix
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
BTS

BEST GROUP

WINNER: BTS
5 Seconds of Summer
BlackPink
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix

BEST NEW

WINNER: Doja Cat
Benee
DaBaby
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
Yungblud

BIGGEST FANS

WINNER: BTS
Ariana Grande
BlackPink
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift

BEST LATIN

WINNER: Karol G
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna

BEST ROCK

WINNER: Coldplay
Green Day
Liam Gallagher
Pearl Jam
Tame Impala
The Killers

BEST HIP-HOP

WINNER: Cardi B
DaBaby
Drake
Eminem
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott

BEST ELECTRONIC

WINNER: David Guetta
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers

BEST ALTERNATIVE

WINNER: Hayley Williams
Blackbear
FKA Twigs
Machine Gun Kelly
The 1975
Twenty One Pilots

VIDEO FOR GOOD

WINNER: H.E.R. – "I Can't Breathe"
Anderson .Paak – "Lockdown"
David Guetta and Sia – "Let's Love"
Demi Lovato – "I Love Me"
Jorja Smith – "By Any Means"
Lil Baby – "The Bigger Picture"

BEST PUSH

WINNER: Yungblud
AJ Mitchell
Ashnikko
Benee
Brockhampton
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Georgia
Jack Harlow
Lil Tecca
Tate McRae
Wallows

BEST VIRTUAL LIVE

WINNER: BTS – Map of the Soul Concert Live Stream
J Balvin – Behind the Colores Live Experience
Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around the World
Little Mix – Uncancelled
Maluma – Papi Juancho Live
Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

BEST UK & IRELAND ACT

WINNER: Little Mix
AJ Tracey
Joel Corry
Jorja Smith
Lewis Capaldi
The 1975.

MTV EMA GENERATION CHANGE AWARDS

WINNER: Luiza Brasil (Brazil)
WINNER: Kiki Mordi (Nigeria)
WINNER: Temi Mwale (UK)
WINNER: Catherhea Potjanaporn (Malaysia)
WINNER: Raquel Willis (US)

