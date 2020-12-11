awards
Popular
Nobantu Shabangu
Dec. 11, 2020 04:02AM EST
MTV Africa Music Awards

MTV Africa Music Awards

Here Are the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards Nominees

Master KG, Burna Boy, Busiswa, Tiwa Savage, Davido and more have been announced in the first batch of nominees for the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards which will be hosted in Kampala, Uganda.

MTV has released the first batch of nominees for the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards showcasing Africa's best top music acts. The highly acclaimed award show will take place in Kampala, Uganda. The first batch is made up of fifty-two MAMA Kampala 2021 nominees across ten categories. Burna Boy, Busiswa, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Kabza De Small and more are just a few of the nominees revealed in a dazzling show which aired this past Wednesday on MTV Base.

Read: Master KG, Rema, Burna Boy, Simi, Sho Madjozi & More Win at 2020 AFRIMMAs

The most coveted category "Artist of the Year" is tightly contested with Master KG, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Diamond Platinumz, Calema and Wizkid running for the win. São Tomé and Príncipe's Calema leads the race with three nominations for "Artist of the Year", "Best Group" and "Best Lusophone Act". "Jerusalema" hit-maker Master KG is nominated for "Best Male" facing off fellow South African DJ Kabza De Small. Nigeria's Afrobeats stars Burna Boy, Rema, Fireboy DML have also been nominated in the "Best Male" category as well Tanzanian artist Harmonize, and Innoss'B from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The "Best Female" nominees are South Africa's rapper Sho Majdozi and dance music queen, Busiswa. Repping Nigeria are Yemi Alade, Simi and Tiwa Savage. Cape Verde singer Soraia Ramos and host country Ugunda's own Sheebah make MAMA 2021 "Best Female" category the most thrilling yet.

The MAMAs Kampala 2021 also announced two new exciting categories. The award show has added "Alone Together: Best Lockdown Performance" which rapper AKA snatched a nomination for AKA TV. "Best Ugandan Act" category has been added to recognise and award the host country's standout emerging artist.

According to The Hollywood Reporter the MAMAs were last held in 2016 in South Africa Johannesburg. The MAMA 2021 Kampala is the seventh edition since MTV initiated the awards in 2008. The second round of nominations, including "Best Collaboration", "Best International, Personality of the Year", "Best Alternative Act", "Best Fan Base Award" and "Song of the Year" will be revealed from the 5 January 2021 on MTV Base. Fans can vote for their favourite artists on MTV MAMA website.

Here is the full first batch list of nominees for MAMA Kamapala 2021:

MAMA 2021 Award Categories 1- 10

Best Female
Simi (Nigeria)
Sheebah (Uganda)
Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
Busiswa (South Africa)
Yemi Alade (Nigeria)
Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)
Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Best Male
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Innoss'B (Democratic Republic of Congo)
Kabza De Small (South Africa)
Harmonize (Tanzania)
Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
Master KG (South Africa)
Rema (Nigeria)

Best Group
Blaq Diamond (South Africa)
Sauti Sol (Kenya)
Kabza De Small / DJ Maphorisa (South Africa)
Calema (São Tomé and Príncipe)
Ethic (Kenya)
Rostam (Tanzania)

Artist of the Year
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Calema (São Tomé and Príncipe)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Master KG (South Africa)
Davido (Nigeria)
Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
Wizkid (Nigeria)

Best Breakthrough Act
Elaine (South Africa)
Tems (Nigeria)
Omah Lay (Nigeria)
Zuchu (Tanzania)
John Blaq (Uganda)
Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)
Focalistic (South Africa)

Best Hip Hop
Nasty C (South Africa)
Suspect 95 (Cote d'Ivoire)
Khaligraph Jones (Kenya)
Kwesi Arthur (Ghana)
NGA (Angola)
OMG (Senegal)

Best Ugandan Act
Sheebah
Bebe Cool
John Blaq
Vinka
Daddy Andre
Spice Diana

Best Lusophone Act
Calema (São Tomé and Príncipe)
Preto Show (Angola)
Anna Joyce (Angola)
Mr Bow (Mozambique)
Nelson Freitas (Cape Verde)
Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)

Best Francophone Act
Innoss'B (Democratic Republic of Congo)
Suspect 95 (Cote d'Ivoire)
Dip Doundou Guiss (Senegal)
Stanley Enow (Cameroon)
Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of Congo)
Gaz Mawete (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Alone Together: Best Lockdown Performance
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania) – Africa Day Benefit Concert
Black Motion (South Africa) – Red Bull Rendezvous
Niniola ft Busiswa (Nigeria / SA) – Africa Day Benefit Concert
Singuila (Congo) – DCDR Series
AKA (South Africa) – AKA TV
Yemi Alade (Nigeria) – Poverty (live session)

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
mtv africa music awards music news african music mama 2021 awards
Film
Photo: Milkmaid Movie

Interview: From Investment Banking to Nollywood, Desmond Ovbiagele Goes For Broke

We talk to the director behind The Milkmaid, Nigeria's entry for the 2021 Oscars' Best International Feature Film.

The Nigeria Official Selection Committee announced the choice of the insurgency thriller, The Milkmaid as the country's submission in the Best International Feature Film category of the 2021 Oscars.

Directed by Desmond Ovbiagele, 48, an investment banker turned filmmaker, The Milkmaid—a gorgeously shot exploration of war and the humanitarian crisis that follows- however hit a few bumps on its way to securing this achievement.

The film, Ovbiagele's sophomore effort following 2014's clunky action thriller, Render to Caesar, was temporarily prevented from screening publicly within the country by the National Film and Video Censor's Board, the regulatory body for film and video content. The agency was concerned with some aspects of the film's content, especially regarding the depiction of religion and asked that some edits be made before approval could be issued.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Ghana's Nana Akufo-Addo Wins Second Presidential Term

The official electoral results are in following Ghana's national elections. Nana Akufo-Addo has secured his second term in office as president although opposition parties have reportedly cried foul.