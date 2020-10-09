mr eazi
News Brief
Zee Ngema
Oct. 09, 2020 05:04PM EST
Photo: Ojoz

Mr Eazi and Master KG Unite the Continent With Latest Track 'French Kiss'

The single comes as another track off Eazi's upcoming EP, Something Else.

Nigerian powerhouse Mr Eazi is out with another single off of his highly-anticipated, soon to be released Something Else EP. This time, track "French Kiss" is being thrown out to his loyal and eager fans.

"French Kiss" comes as a collaboration with fellow Nigerian Tega Starr, and production credits to South Africa's current man of the hour Master KG, as well as Nigeria's Magic Sticks. This is Starr's introductory tune since being chosen as one of 30 artists selected by Mr Eazi himself to take part in his #emPawa30 project.

Fresh off of his last successful track, "Oh My Gawd" featuring US rap superstar Nicki Minaj and Major Lazer, Mr Eazi's releases are signs of a fire project to come.

Listen to "French Kiss" by Mr Eazi featuring Tega Starr here.

Tega Starr & Mr Eazi - French Kiss (Official Audio) #emPawa30 Artist youtu.be

nigeria nigerian music nigerian songs afrobeats master kg #empawa30 tega starr mr eazi
