Oct. 09, 2020 12:50PM EST
Photo courtesy of Ikenna Nwagboso (BANKU MUSIC)

Watch the Official Video For Mr Eazi, Nicki Minaj & Major Lazer's ‘Oh My Gawd’

The new dancehall-inspired track is sure to soundtrack your end of summer.

Nigerian singer-songwriter Mr Eazi has teamed up with production trio Major Lazer for their collective new single "Oh My Gawd." The single only gets stronger with features, with Nicki Minaj and fellow Nigerian artist K4mo also lending their voices.

Taking lyrical inspiration from Black Uhuru and Baby Charm and their legendary contributions to reggae and dancehall classic hits, "Oh My Gawd" acts as Mr Eazi's first single off of his highly anticipated EP Something Else. The song features production from Fred Again, Diplo and co-production courtesy of Alex Gibson, Toddla T and Siba.

London based director Alexx Adjei and choreographer Patience J released an official dance video for "Oh My Gawd" featuring some of the top dancehall and Afro dancers the UK has to offer.

Mr Eazi spoke of the record being fun to make, "It's crazy how it went from hearing a K4mo intro in the studio with Fred Again, to me jumping on it and then Diplo hopping in! And [Major Lazer's] Walshy Fire hitting me up to say it's a banger—next thing Nicki is on it! Been a journey really, like two years in the making, and I can't wait to perform it at my next festival!"

While K4MO refers to "Oh My Gawd" as a "contagious hit that will remain a classic for years to come."

Check out the lyric and official dance videos for "Oh My Gawd" here.

Update October 9th: Watch the new official music video for "Oh My Gawd" below. It features the work of directors Reel Goats and animators Mathematics.

Photo: Alvin Ukpeh.

The Year Is 2020 & the Future of Nigeria Is the Youth

We discuss the strength in resolve of Nigeria's youth, their use of social media to speak up, and the young digital platforms circumventing the legacy media propaganda machine. We also get first-hand accounts from young creatives on being extorted by SARS and why they believe the protests are so important.

In the midst of a pandemic-rife 2020, the voices of African youth have gotten louder in demand for a better present and future. From structural reforms, women's rights, LGBTQ rights, and derelict states of public service, the youths have amplified their voices via the internet and social media, to cohesively express grievances that would hitherto have been quelled at a whisper.

Nigerian youth have used the internet and social media to create and sustain a loud voice for themselves. The expression of frustration and the calls for change may have started online, but it's having a profound effect on the lives of every Nigerian with each passing day. What started as the twitter hashtag #EndSARS has grown into a nationwide youth revolution led by the people.

Even after the government supposedly disbanded the SARS (Special Anti-Robbery Squad) unit on the 10th of October, young Nigerians have not relented in their demands for better policing. The lack of trust for government promises has kept the youth protesting on the streets and online.

Keep reading... Show less

