Nadia Nakai and Emtee Spit 40 Bars Over Production by PatricKxxLee on New Single
Listen to Nadia Nakai and Emtee's new single '40 Bars.'
In what's a collaboration nobody expected, Nadia Nakai and Emtee sparr over an instrumental by the rapper/producer PatricKxxLee. The bassline is gloomy and crude, creating a perfect environment for both emcees to scare you with bars.
"40 Bars" was premiered by Ebro Darden on his Beats 1 show and playlist Rap Life. The two met recently during Ebro's recent trip to South Africa where he expressed his deep support and love for her work. Ebro even named Nadia on his list of most impactful artists of 2019 among the likes of Nas, Burna Boy and Stormzy and others.
In her verse on "40 Bars," Nadia Nakai pays homage to Emtee with lines like, "Thought that I wouldn't re-up/ I look at the sky like 'We Up,'" making reference to the trapper's single "We Up" from his debut album Avery (2015).
Emtee has been collaborating with other artists since he left Ambitiouz Entertainment last year. He throws subliminals that could be aimed at the label, rapping:
"I know I've been gone for a minute/ It's time to take back the city, yeah/ They wanna see me at the bottom/ They wanna make it a problem/ I'm tryna make it without 'em"
Stream "40 Bars" below: