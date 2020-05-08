Emtee Finally Releases Long-Awaited single ‘Johustleburg’

<p>"The Finesse" leans more towards hip-hop, but not without twists—the customary crude bassline that defines modern hip-hop carries Kwesta's sing-songy raps, reminiscent of songs like "Nomayini." Riky Rick appears with a short but effective verse that balances egomania with sprinkles of social commentary.</p><p><div class="preroll-video"></div><ora-player></ora-player></p><p>"Njandini" and "The Finesse" make up an EP titled <em>2 Skeif</em>. Kwesta last released music towards the end of 2019—the <strong>Rick Ross</strong>-assisted single "I Came, I Saw."</p><p>Kwesta is expected to release <em>DaKAR III</em>, his fourth studio album, the last entry of the <em>DaKAR </em>trilogy. <em>DaKAR II </em>is kwesta's biggest album to date—the 2016 double album came with hit singles such as "Ngud'," "Nomayini," "Day Ones," among others and went on to <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/kwesta-dakar11-7x-platinum/" target="_blank">sell 210,000 copies</a>.</p><p>Four years later, Kwesta is still one of the biggest artists in South Africa, and<em> DaKAR III</em> is one of the most anticipated releases of 2020.</p><p>Stream 2<em> Skeif</em> on <a href="https://music.apple.com/za/album/2-skeif-single/1510938544" target="_blank">Apple Music</a> and <a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/0dM5MuAxFbA5QTDNvWbVGp?si=eX_5r2ToT4OiX6Xae3VBnQ" target="_blank">Spotify</a>. </p>
