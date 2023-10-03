Naira Marley In Police Custody As Investigation Into Mohbad's Death Deepens

In a recent development, the Lagos State Police Command made an announcement on Tuesday night regarding the custody of singer Azeez Fashola, more commonly known as Naira Marley. This development is part of an ongoing investigation into the tragic passing of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, widely recognized as Mohbad. The untimely demise of Mohbad on September 12th sent shockwaves throughout the music industry, sparking suspicions about Naira Marley's potential involvement in the incident.



The police's announcement followed Naira Marley's public declaration of his return to Nigeria to cooperate with law enforcement in uncovering the circumstances surrounding his former signee's death. Taking to social media, Naira Marley shared this news, emphasizing his commitment to contributing to the quest for justice for Mohbad. He stated, "I'd like to share that I've just arrived back in Lagos, Nigeria, to assist the authorities with the ongoing investigation. It's important I do my part for Imole."

Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, officially confirmed Naira Marley's custody, indicating, "Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, has been taken into custody for interrogation and other investigative activities." Previously, the police had summoned Naira Marley and the controversial music promoter Balongun Eletu, also known as Sam Larry (currently in police custody), for questioning regarding the circumstances surrounding Mohbad's passing.

A significant development in the investigation involved the completion of the autopsy on Mohbad's remains. Hundeyin revealed, "Autopsy has been concluded. Awaiting results." This crucial step was taken following the exhumation of Mohbad's body by a joint team comprising the Nigeria Police Force and healthcare professionals for further examination.

The unfortunate demise of Mohbad has ignited a groundswell of reactions from fans and the general public. Many are clamoring for justice and answers regarding the circumstances leading to the young artist's untimely death. Worth noting is the arrest of the nurse who reportedly administered an injection to the deceased singer shortly before his tragic demise on September 12th.

As the investigations progress, both the music industry and the public eagerly await the autopsy results and any subsequent developments in the case. This collaboration between law enforcement and the music community underscores the significance of pursuing transparency and accountability in tragic incidents of this nature.





