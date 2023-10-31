Naira Marley and Sam Larry Sue for ₦40M in Damages Over Police Detention

Popular musician Abdulazeez Fashola, professionally known as Naira Marley, and Lagos socialite Samson Eletu, also referred to as Sam Larry, have taken legal action to challenge their prolonged detention by the police. This detention stems from their alleged involvement in the tragic death of 27-year-old singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad, back in August.

Naira Marley and Sam Larry have now initiated a fundamental rights lawsuit at the Federal High Court in Lagos, naming the Police and Chief Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun, who authorized their 21-day remand, as the defendants. Each of the individuals is seeking ₦20 million in damages from the defendants.

Their legal representative, Olalekan Ojo (SAN), submitted the lawsuit, urging the court to declare their continued detention at the Homicide Section of the Lagos State Police Command as a violation of their fundamental rights. The affidavits accompanying their suits provide a detailed account of the events that led to their arrest, stating that their troubles began between October 3 and 4, 2023 when they were apprehended by the police over alleged connections with Mohbad's death.

On October 4, 2023, the Commissioner of Police sought an order in the Magistrates' Court at Yaba to remand them for 30 days. Chief Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun granted the police's application to remand them for 21 days in police custody. Importantly, the 21-day remand order granted by Chief Magistrate Olatunbosun expired on October 26, 2023, and has not been renewed.

Naira Marley and Sam Larry's legal battle to secure their release and safeguard their rights is ongoing as the case unfolds before the Federal High Court in Lagos.