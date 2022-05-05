Naira Marley Gives Fans Something Sweet With New Single 'O' Dun'
The rapper teamed up with fellow Nigerian Zinoleesky to bring us a light-hearted tune sure to sweeten up your summer playlist.
British-Nigerian singer Naira Marley has officially made his contribution towards finding the hottest song of the summer. The artist teamed up with fellow Nigerian hitmaker Zinoleesky to bring fans his groovy single 'O' Dun' , off of Marley's long-awaited debut album God's Timing's The Best.
The single and accompanying visuals show that Marley and Zinoleesky collaborating is always a recipe for greatness. The two last joined forces when Zinoleesky featured Marley on his 2020 single 'Caro' after news of his being signed to Marley's Marlian Records came out. The IO Filmworks directed and Ifedolapo produced music video shows the two singers enjoying the company of a plethora of beautiful women, a clear nod to the single title. In Yoruba, 'O' Dun' translates as 'something sweet' and Marley's hypnotizingly deep tone is nothing short of just that. Zinoleesky proves to be a runner in the big league as his catchy, high-energy contributions to the single take it that much further. The two deliver top-notch vocals over a sultry bassline fit to keep bodies on the dancefloor.
'O' Dun' comes as Marley's second successful release of the year, as the excitement behind his single 'Kojosese', is yet to die down. The single went on to influence the #Kojosesechallenge on popular music sharing app TikTok, garnering over 30 million views worldwide.
As he gears up to drop his debut album, Naira's success over the last two years definitely put him on a clear path to stardom and international recognition. Marley's unique sound and contribution to the incomparable influence Nigerian music has had on the world leaves little room for failure, and we simply can't wait to hear what he has in store for us all.
Check out Naira Marley's music video for single 'O' Dun' featuring Zinoleesky here.
