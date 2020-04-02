You Need to Watch C Natty's New Music Video For 'Ojah'
Video Premiere: Check out the striking first release from Mr Eazi's #emPawa30.
C Natty arrives in style with his new single "Ojah."
The track, which is the first release from Mr Eazi's new group of #emPawa30 artists, sees the Nigerian artist delivering a highly-infectious and grooving concoction over jazz-leaning afrobeats produced by Killertunes.
The new music video for "Ojah," which we're premiering here today, is equally as stunning and follows the story of someone who doesn't take others' advice. C Natty told us the following about the DK of Priorgold Pictures-directed video:
"'Ojah' is about a man that travelled for greener pastures and eventually got lucky and made some money," the artist tells OkayAfrica. "He hurriedly came back to his country and started lavishing his money till he owed a debt that he wasn't able to pay back and then he started running. Ojah practically means to run or escape."
Read: The Music Business of Mr Eazi & emPawa Africa
"The video tells a story about how people are stubborn and don't listen to advice. And when they get into a situation which they can't control or have no power over, they will run for their life," C Natty explailns.
"Ojah" is the first release from the #emPawa30, a new selection of artists picked to participate in Mr Eazi's emPawa Africa talent incubator program. EmPawa Africa launched in2018 with the #emPawa100, which helped launch the likes of Joeboy and J.Derobie.
Watch our premiere of "Ojah" below.
C Natty - Ojah (Official Video) #emPawa30 youtu.be
- The 10 Best Nigerian Songs of the Month - OkayAfrica ›
- 5 Artists From the Nigerian New Wave Who Are Shaping the Future ... ›
- South Africans Are Trying to Figure Out Why Nigerian Musicians ... ›
- The Politics of the Nigerian Music Industry - OkayAfrica ›
- Interview: Sarz Has Powered a Generation of Nigerian Music—and ... ›
- The Struggle Of Making It In Nigerian Music As A New Artist ... ›
- Interview: TG Omori Is Breathing New Life Into Nigerian Music Videos ›
- The 20 Best Nigerian Songs of 2019 - OkayAfrica ›