video premiere
Video
Music News
Apr. 02, 2020 09:45AM EST
C Natty/emPawa

C Natty in "Ojah"

You Need to Watch C Natty's New Music Video For 'Ojah'

Video Premiere: Check out the striking first release from Mr Eazi's #emPawa30.

C Natty arrives in style with his new single "Ojah."

The track, which is the first release from Mr Eazi's new group of #emPawa30 artists, sees the Nigerian artist delivering a highly-infectious and grooving concoction over jazz-leaning afrobeats produced by Killertunes.

The new music video for "Ojah," which we're premiering here today, is equally as stunning and follows the story of someone who doesn't take others' advice. C Natty told us the following about the DK of Priorgold Pictures-directed video:

"'Ojah' is about a man that travelled for greener pastures and eventually got lucky and made some money," the artist tells OkayAfrica. "He hurriedly came back to his country and started lavishing his money till he owed a debt that he wasn't able to pay back and then he started running. Ojah practically means to run or escape."

Read: The Music Business of Mr Eazi & emPawa Africa

"The video tells a story about how people are stubborn and don't listen to advice. And when they get into a situation which they can't control or have no power over, they will run for their life," C Natty explailns.

"Ojah" is the first release from the #emPawa30, a new selection of artists picked to participate in Mr Eazi's emPawa Africa talent incubator program. EmPawa Africa launched in2018 with the #emPawa100, which helped launch the likes of Joeboy and J.Derobie.

Watch our premiere of "Ojah" below.

C Natty - Ojah (Official Video) #emPawa30 youtu.be



From Your Site Articles
c natty nigeria nigerian music afrobeats empawa video premiere
Video
Photo: BenHausdorff

Watch Angel's New Video For 'Blessings' Remix Featuring Davido & French Montana

Video Premiere: Follow buzzing UK artist Angel as he's joined by Davido & French Montana for a night at the bowling lanes.

Buzzing UK-based artist Angel has been making waves with the remix to his single "Blessings," which features the added star power of Davido and French Montana.

"Blessings," which is built on addictive beat work and smooth guitar melodies, gets new life as the Nigerian star and NY rapper inject it with their own distinct musical flavors. Davido kicks things off in this new remix with his solid melodies, while French brings it home halfway through the remix.

"I feel like French and Davido bring the track to an even wider audience," Angel tells OkayAfrica. "We all come from different cultures, me from London, French from NY and Davido from Nigeria with the Afro beat movement. It was just so organic to blend all of these sounds together. You see the track In a new light, and now the whole world hears the track with a new perspective. The original was about appreciating the blessings and now it's about celebrating our blessings."

Keep reading... Show less
Video
Photo: Francois Prud'homme

Ghana Meets London In Onipa's 'We No Be Machine'

Video Premiere: Onipa blend electronics and booming vocals in the title track from their upcoming debut album, We No Be Machine.

Onipa are a group born out of a Ghana-to-London collaboration between members KOG (KOG & the Zongo Brigade) and Tom Excell (Nubiyan Twist), rounded out by additional input from Dwayne Kilvington and Finn Booth (Nubiyan Twist).

The outfit are now premiering the new music video for "We No Be Machine," the title track from their upcoming debut album, which pairs haywire electronics with booming vocals and afro-inspired grooves.

The video for "We No Be Machine," directed by Pishdad Modaressi and Excell, follows Onipa as they escape from a sinister science facility.

Keep reading... Show less
News Brief

South African Hip-Hop Producers Tweezy and Gemini Major Set for Instagram Live Beat Battle

Two of South Africa's hip-hop super producers Tweezy and Gemini Major will face-off in upcoming Instagram live beat battle.

After Instagram live beat battles such as Swizz Beatz versus Timbaland and Mannie Fresh versus Scott Storch amid the lockdown to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus, it was only a matter of time until the hip-hop community across the world followed suit.

Keep reading... Show less
popular
Image courtesy of Adekunle Adeleke

Spotlight: Adekunle Adeleke Creates Digital Surrealist Paintings That Celebrate African Beauty

Get familiar with the work of Nigerian visual artist Adekunle Adeleke.

In our 'Spotlight' series, we highlight the work of photographers, visual artists, multimedia artists and more who are producing vibrant, original work. In our latest piece, we spotlight Adekunle Adeleke, a Nigerian visual artist, using digital mediums to paint dream-like portraits of Africans. Read more about the inspirations behind his work below, and check out some of his stunning paintings underneath. Be sure to keep up with the artist on Instagram and Facebook.

Can you tell us more about your background and when you first started painting?

I am a self taught artist. I started drawing from when I was really young. I mostly used graphite pencils and paper. But about six years ago, I think it was 2014, I wanted to start getting into color. I was a university student at the time and I lived in a hostel with three other people, so I couldn't go traditional so [instead], I started making paintings digitally, first on my iPad and then on my laptop with a Wacom. I have been painting ever since.

What would you say are the central themes in your work?

I personally think my work celebrates beauty (African beauty to be precise) and occasionally absurd things. I really just want to make paintings that are beautiful.

How do you decide who or what you're going to paint?
I do not have an exact process. I do use a lot of references though. Sometimes, I had an idea of how exactly the painting would look, others I just make it up as i go along.

Can you talk about a particular moment or turning point in your life that made you want to pursue art or a creative path?

I am not sure–I did not actively pursue art in a sense. I was just doing it because it was fun and I wanted to. Then people all of a sudden wanted to put me on projects and offer to pay for my hobby. I have thankfully been able to make art and also work in a separate field—which I also enjoy–by day.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

news.

popular.