Savage Sets the Tone of His Career With Debut Album 'Utopia'
The Nigerian artist recently dropped a music video for single "Confident" and we cannot get enough.
Rising Nigerian newcomer Savage has released his debut album Utopia and people are paying attention. This comes after the fast-rising artist recently released singles ''Confident", featuring buzzing Nigerian Buju, and "Rosemary" featuring Victony, giving fans a taste of what's to come in his first major project.
The 10 track collection is sure to have something for everyone, as Savage promises an album that transcends afro-fusion and rap while touching on the dance-driven spirit that Afropop tends to leave audiences in. The album puts words and music to daily reflections on sex, lust, and love, as Savage highlights the ever-changing and evolving nature of love.
The Nigerian artist explores the feeling of lust in track "Unbutton," as Savage croons and swoons in adoration over a woman's body — all to the tune of percussive Afrobeats. "Pariwo" sees Savage study the popularized and iconic 808 drum sound, while the afro-swing sizzler "Mana Gyalis" recruits UK big guns Kojo Funds and Kida Kudz to take it home. Kenyan hip-hop star Khaligraph Jones and South Africa's Emtee lend their voices and star power to enigmatic rap number "Daddy," making the album a continental affair.
Utopia has encouraged Savage to explore a more varied sound palate, with the artist effortlessly blending sweet, upbeat tunes with mid-tempo grooves that'll make it impossible for you to stop moving. Savage was recently made the face of Apple Music's popular Africa Now playlist.
Check out Savage's latest music video for single "Confident" featuring Buju and listen to the album below.
Savage & Buju - Confident (Official Music Video) www.youtube.com
- The 8 Best Nigerian Songs of the Month (August) - OkayAfrica ›
- The 20 Best Nigerian Songs of 2019 - OkayAfrica ›
- The 11 Best Nigerian Songs of the Month (April) - OkayAfrica ›
- The 8 Best Nigerian Songs of the Month (September) - OkayAfrica ›
- The Politics of the Nigerian Music Industry - OkayAfrica ›
- The 20 Best Nigerian Songs of 2020 - OkayAfrica ›
- The 18 Best Nigerian Songs of 2021 So Far - OkayAfrica ›