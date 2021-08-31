heat of the month
Aug. 31, 2021 01:01PM EST
Photo: Motown Records / Universal Music South Africa.

Tiwa Savage Water & Garri cover artwork (detail).

The 8 Best Nigerian Songs of the Month (August)

Featuring Tiwa Savage x Brandy, Mannywellz x Tems, Burna Boy x Don Jazzy, Liya, Ayra Starr, Joeboy and more.

Here are the best and most noteworthy Nigerian tracks we had on repeat this month.

Follow our NAIJA HITS playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.

Tiwa Savage "Somebody's Son" ft. Brandy

Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage came through with the new 5-song EP Water & Garri, which she describes as her "most spiritual journey through music so far." The collectiin of songs, which features the likes of Nas, Amaarae and Tay Iwar, has several standout points but it's the Brandy-featuring "Somebody's Son" that's stayed on replay on our end.

Mannywellz 'Peace' ft. Tems

Mannywellz connected with Tems, who is coming in hot off the new popularity of the "Essence": remix, for the new desert music video for "Peace." This is one of the many highlights off Mannywellz' excellent Mirage record, which you can check out here.

Liya 'Adua'

24-year-old Nigerian singer Liya is the first female signee to Davido's DMW label. Her debut 6-song project, Alari, and accompanying lead single "Adua" see her showcasing an immediately-grabbing vocal delivery and style. Check out the music video for "Adua" above.

Burna Boy 'Question' ft. Don Jazzy

Burna Boy shared a brand new single and music video with the help of veteran producer and Mavin Records CEO Don Jazzy. In "Question," the Nigerian superstar can be heard going in over a light guitars and airy synth chords. It's a breezy song that comes paired with a new music video that follows both Burna and Don Jazzy as they hang with the youth. All the positivity, however, is contrasted by a secondary story line of a violent fight for who's king of the local streets.

Joeboy 'Better Thing'

Joeboy continued to drop visuals from his excellent album, Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic. This month he came through with the lighthearted music video for "Better Thing," which you can get into above.

Ayra Starr 'Bloody Samaritan'

Mavin Records' new star, Ayra Starr, shared her debut album, 19 & Dangerous earlier this month. Throughout its 11-songs you can hear the Nigerian teenager showcase just why she's got the whole country paying attention. While there are several standouts, for us its lead single "Bloody Samaritan." Check out our interview with Ayra here.

Mayorkun 'Let Me Know'

Nigerian star Mayorkun shared his latest single, "Let Me Know," a sweet blend of afro-fusion and pop sensibilities. Get lost in the vibes above.

Ayanfe 'Migrate' ft. Davido

Young Nigerian artist Ayanfe connects with superstar Davido for this upbeat Smeezbeat-produced tune, "Migrate." Listen above.

