The 8 Best Nigerian Songs of the Month (September)

Featuring Wizkid, Burna Boy, Mr Eazi, Ayra Starr and many more.
Here are the best songs to come out of the buzzing Nigerian music scene this month.
Wizkid "Bad To Me"
Wizkid returns in big fashion with his latest single "Bad To Me." The record highlights the Afrobeats star's vocal versatility and penchant for a catchy beat. The sultry song, collaboratively produced by P2J and Sammy Soso, is a combustible culmination of elevated seductive energy with heavy underscores of Amapiano. It also sparked quite the heated debate online about amapiano ownership and Nigerian artists' usage of the sound.
Burna Boy "It's Plenty"
Just in case you forgot how big of a global superstar Nigerian singer-songwriter Burna Boy is, his latest music video is a keen reminder. Africa's Giant has blessed fans with the accompanying visuals to hit single "It's Plenty", and what a joy it is to see someone living the life of their dreams. The singer's video starts with scenes from the plethora of festival stages he dominated this year and perfectly illustrates the massive crowds he pulls wherever he goes. Burna's position within the global music industry also took center stage with a casual appearance from Canadian rapper Drake reminding us just how much of a Giant he is.
Ayra Starr "Rush"
Ayra Starr released the new single and music video for "Rush." The video itself is a fusion of vibrant hues, balanced with a mix of monochrome schemes. The music video showcases Starr's vast palette for fashion, and even highlights some signature Y2K looks that the singer has become known for. The visual for "Rush" came a few weeks after the singer initially released the audio for the song, which became her first solo single of 2022.
Mr Eazi "Patek" feat. DJ Tárico & Joey B
Here's a pan-African amapiano banger from Nigerian star Mr Eazi, who connects with Mozambique’s DJ Tárico and Ghana’s Joey B for "Patek." The single is Eazi's first foray into the amapiano sound, although he's been a longtime supporter of it through emPawa Africa. "Patek" actually started as a bit of joke when Eazi freestyled over an amapiano beat while in South Africa. But after he posted his freestyle clip on TikTok and saw it take off, he knew he had potential fire in his hands—and he wasn't wrong.
Joeboy "Contour"
The new music video for Joeboy's "Contour" takes things towards a darker path, as Joeboy is seen in character discovering his partner's infidelity and taking the most extremes of measures. The clip was shot in Ghana by director Awudu “Babs Direction” Musa.
Bad Boy Timz "Big Money"
Bad Boy Timz drops an addictive and energetic new single in the shape of "Big Money." The single folows Timz in as he captures the economic realities for many in his home country Nigeria, and his desires to change his financial situation and that of his family for the better, a press statement explains.
Patoranking "Kolo Kolo" feat. Diamond Platnumz
Nigeria meets Tanzania as star names Patoranking and Diamond Platinumz connect for "Kolo Kolo," an afro-fusion head-nodder produced by Yung Willis. The song's music video, which was filmed in Dar-es-Salaam, features Nigerian actress Nancy Isime as the love interest who has Patoranking going crazy.
VICTONY "APOLLO"
Victony shares the TG Omori-directed clip for "Apollo," one of the many highlights form his Outlaw record from earlier this year. Read our review on howOutlaw emboldens the scope of Afropop and check out our older interview with Victony here.