Nigerian Rising Star ODUMODUBLVCK Drops Highly Anticipated Mixtape 'EZIOKWU'

Nigerian artist and rapper ODUMODUBLVCK, known for his viral tribute to Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice, and recently honored with the Best Rap Single award at The 2023 Headies, proudly presents his long-awaited mixtape EZIOKWU. To mark this milestone, he has also released the music video for the lead single, "BLOOD ON THE DANCEFLOOR," directed by Joshua Valle and Blank Square Productions. The video features ODUMODUBLVCK, Bloody Civilian, and Wale, returning to the sleek and stylized underground world previously seen in the "FIREGUN" video, characterized by its vivid red and blue hues, stunning women, and more. Notably, EZIOKWU marks the first project released through Native Records/Def Jam Recordings.

Born in Lagos and raised in Abuja, ODUMODUBLVCK has emerged as a prominent voice in Nigeria's capital over the past decade. His distinctive blend of a larger-than-life personality and a powerful, growling flow has drawn comparisons to the late DMX, earning him praise from artists like Wizkid, Skepta, Omah Lay, Adekunle Gold, Fireboy DML, and even Declan Rice himself for his hit track "Declan Rice."

In Igbo, ODUMODUBLVCK's EZIOKWU translates to "The Truth," a fitting name for his 14-track record that combines heartfelt lyricism with a fusion of Afrobeats, future R&B, and grime, which he refers to as "okporoko rhythms." EZIOKWU is a raw and honest expression of his artistry, featuring collaborations with notable names from the diaspora, including Amaarae, TeeZee, Cruel Santino, Bella Shmurda, Fireboy DML, Wale, Replay, and more.



The tracklist includes "COMMEND," driven by horn-laden beats and infectious melodies, and "KUBOLOR," featuring melodic guitar over a head-nodding drum beat. "SHOOT AND GO HOME" showcases ODUMODUBLVCK's commanding presence over a drill beat, while "BLOOD ON THE DANCE FLOOR" (featuring Bloody Civilian & Wale) delivers a lyrical masterpiece that transcends musical boundaries and styles.

The mixtape's cover art, created by British-Nigerian designer and artist Slawn, depicts ODUMODUBLVCK in a moment of introspection, symbolizing self-validation. It portrays the artist looking inward for affirmation, highlighting the truth that approval must come from within. Multiple facets of his persona coexist harmoniously in the artwork, emphasizing that each facet is authentically him—a true embodiment of the essence of ODUMODUBLVCK.

