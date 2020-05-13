music news
Damola Durosomo
May. 13, 2020 01:16PM EST
Watch the Music Video for Orezi's New Song 'Your Body,' Featuring Teni

The Nigerian artists new collaboration has us reminiscing about being outdoors.

Nigerian afropop artist Orezi links up with Teni on the upbeat new single "Your Body." The track is from Orezi's upcoming sophomore album, which is due out in July.

The sensual song is all about feel-good vibes as both Orezi and Teni deliver catchy verses atop the afropop production. The music video provides an early summer feel—which has us reminiscing about fun times outdoors—as the artists live it up during a colorful party. The video was directed by Paul Gambit.

Orezi released his debut album The Gehn Gehn Album back in 2015, and has been doing his thing ever since. Given the gap since the release of his first album, his upcoming follow-up is highly-anticipated.

Teni dropped the Quarantine Playlist EP last month, a 4-track project, which she recorded under the current lockdown.

Check out the music video for "Your Body" below.

Orezi - Your Body Ft Teni (Official Video) www.youtube.com

Op-Ed
Photo: Ifebusola Sotande.

Op-Ed: Afrobeats Songwriters Aren't Valued Enough

There is a lack of compensation and credit given to afrobeats songwriters, and the genre as a whole suffers because of it.

Instagram Live battles, in which songwriters and producers go head-to-head comparing the top records from their respective catalogues, have been the trend worldwide amidst the global lockdown due to COVID-19. As one would expect, Africans have tapped in and ultimately, the conversation has shifted to the lack of appreciation for the role of songwriters in afrobeats.

The general sentiment is this: afrobeats songwriters aren't valued and, as a result, songwriting isn't a lucrative career so the creativity of the genre has suffered.

It's true that in Africa there is a stigma attached to songwriting. Most artists have engaged a songwriter at some point but they will never admit it publicly. It's also true that afrobeats songwriters, at this stage, cannot have a lucrative full-time career.

Let's start by defining who a songwriter is. A songwriter is a musician who professionally creates musical compositions and/or writes lyrics for songs. The first important thing to do is to point out that there are two types of songwriters. The first kind of songwriter creates the composition (that is the sound, think of it like humming). The second type of songwriter creates the lyrics (think of it like rap, i.e. lyrics without melody). Many writers combine both aspects of songwriting.

