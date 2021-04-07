Watch Rema's Wild New Music Video For 'Bounce'
Mad Max meets Burning Man in the new clip from the young Nigerian star.
Rema comes through with the new music video for his latest single, "Bounce."
In the new clip, the Mavin Records star takes us to a place that can only best described as Mad Max-meets-Burning Man as he celebrates, well, "booty bounce."
It's a wild post-apocalyptic affair that matches the fast-paced freneticism of the single and its Don Jazzy-produced beat. Jazzy also appears in the video.
"This record was inspired by the luscious and magnificent body of the African woman," Rema has previously mentioned about his new single. "Furthermore, I'm really excited about this tune because it's my first single with the legendary Don Jazzy."
In related news, Rema also recently collaborated with JAE5 and Skepta on another standout track "Dimension."
Watch the new video for "Bounce" below.
Rema - Bounce (Official Music Video) youtu.be
