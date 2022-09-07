Watch the Music Video For Rema & Selena Gomez' 'Calm Down' Remix
The Coolest Kid in Africa recruited the American pop princess to add her flavor to his single off Rave & Roses.
Nigerian 'Afrorave' singer Remais currently cruising along the international music sound waves. Still high off of the success of his debut album, Rave & Rosesthe performer has now teamed up with American star Selena Gomez to add more spice to an already well-seasoned project. The two joined forces to recreate Rema's hit single "Calm Down" and delivered a sultry sound that makes us think Miss Gomez knows her way around some Suya.
In her debut into the world of Afrobeats, Gomez and Rema's single is a delicious example of the influences that the global music scene has allowed us to lend and borrow. "Calm Down" keeps the essence of African joy and lyricism and Gomez's soft, glossy sound speaks perfectly to the genre. The two seemed to enjoy working together, as seen in an Instagram post Rema shared with his 3.7 million admirers. A music video sneak peek also showed the pair partying to their new track, all smiles, and denim.
2022 has surely been the year of abundance for 22-year-old Rema. His debut album reached #1 status in over 16 countries around the world, he sat comfortably at #10 in Billboard's World Music chart — going on to make history as the highest-charting debut Afrobeats album in Nigeria. The 16-track project featured a host of international talent including American singer-songwriter 6LACK, UK rapper AJ Tracey, and French songstress Yseult. As his debut, Rave & Roses gave fans a keen glimpse into the musical mastery that the young Nigerian talent is capable of.
Rema is currently touring his album all over the world, allowing international audiences the chance to experience an African rager. His extensive US tour includes multiple sold-out stops in Los Angeles, New York City, and others, before heading to the UK to perform at Strawberries & Crean and Wireless Festival this summer. Later this year, the singer will return to the UK and Europe, including a headlining debut in London town.
Watch the new music video for Rema & Selena Gomez' "Calm Down" remix below
Listen to Rema and Selena Gomez's single 'Calm Down' here
- Rema & Selena Gomez Need You To 'Calm Down' - OkayAfrica ›
- Interview: Rema, Afropop's Wonder Boy, Is Ready to Take Over ... ›
- Rema Is Apple Music's New 'Up Next' Artist - OkayAfrica ›
- Rema Drops His Long-Awaited Debut Album 'Rave & Roses ... ›