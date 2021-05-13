Photo by JEKESAI NJIKIZANA/AFP via Getty Images.

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe (L) addresses party members and supporters gathered at his party headquarters to show support to Grace Mugabe (R) becoming the party's next Vice President after the dismissal of Emerson Mnangagwa November 8 2017.

Zimbabwean Chief Demands Exhumation of Former President Robert Mugabe

Chief Zvimba has officially ordered former Zimbabwean First Lady, Grace Mugabe, to have the body of the late Robert Mugabe exhumed and reburied in accordance with the traditions of his culture.