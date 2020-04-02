South African Hip-Hop Producers Tweezy and Gemini Major Set for Instagram Live Beat Battle
Two of South Africa's hip-hop super producers Tweezy and Gemini Major will face-off in upcoming Instagram live beat battle.
After Instagram live beat battles such as Swizz Beatz versus Timbaland and Mannie Fresh versus Scott Storch amid the lockdown to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus, it was only a matter of time until the hip-hop community across the world followed suit.
South Africa, having one of the biggest and vibrant hip-hop scenes in the world, was almost a given. Tonight at 10PM (SAST) [4PM (ET)], two of the country's hip-hop super producers, Tweezy and Gemini Major will go head-to-head in a beat battle that will determine who has the best hits.
Tweezy, who has worked extensively with the likes of AKA, Emtee and Nasty C, has produced for a majority of the country's biggest rappers and pop artists. Cassper Nyovest's upcoming single "Amademoni" is a Tweezy production.
Gemini Major has produced for Nasty C, AKA, Cassper Nyovest, Da L.E.S and many others.
Gemini Major and Tweezy co-produced Riky Rick's "Sidl' ukotini" and have multiple mega hits that bear their credits ("Ragga Ragga" by Gemini Major, "All Eyes on Me" by AKA, "Gets Getsa 2.0" by Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C's "Juice Back" and "King," "Lifestyle" by Da L.E.S, among many others.)
Be sure to tune in on either Tweezy or Gemini Major's Instagram.