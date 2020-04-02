south african hip-hop
News Brief
Sabelo Mkhabela
Apr. 02, 2020 09:07AM EST

South African Hip-Hop Producers Tweezy and Gemini Major Set for Instagram Live Beat Battle

Two of South Africa's hip-hop super producers Tweezy and Gemini Major will face-off in upcoming Instagram live beat battle.

After Instagram live beat battles such as Swizz Beatz versus Timbaland and Mannie Fresh versus Scott Storch amid the lockdown to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus, it was only a matter of time until the hip-hop community across the world followed suit.

South Africa, having one of the biggest and vibrant hip-hop scenes in the world, was almost a given. Tonight at 10PM (SAST) [4PM (ET)], two of the country's hip-hop super producers, Tweezy and Gemini Major will go head-to-head in a beat battle that will determine who has the best hits.

Tweezy, who has worked extensively with the likes of AKA, Emtee and Nasty C, has produced for a majority of the country's biggest rappers and pop artists. Cassper Nyovest's upcoming single "Amademoni" is a Tweezy production.

Gemini Major has produced for Nasty C, AKA, Cassper Nyovest, Da L.E.S and many others.

Gemini Major and Tweezy co-produced Riky Rick's "Sidl' ukotini" and have multiple mega hits that bear their credits ("Ragga Ragga" by Gemini Major, "All Eyes on Me" by AKA, "Gets Getsa 2.0" by Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C's "Juice Back" and "King," "Lifestyle" by Da L.E.S, among many others.)

Be sure to tune in on either Tweezy or Gemini Major's Instagram.

From Your Site Articles
south africa hip-hop tweezy gemini major coronavirus coronavirus in africa coronavirus outbreak covid-19 music south african music south african hip-hop
News Brief
Screenshot from YouTube.

Watch Nadia Nakai’s '#StayHome and Rap #WithMe' Online Performance

Nadia Nakai throws a virtual live performance for her fans during the lockdown.

Nadia Nakai performed for her fans on Instagram and YouTube live on Sunday. South Africa has been on lockdown since last week Friday, and all social gathering of more than 100 people are suspended until further notice to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Keep reading... Show less
popular
youtu.be

Nasty C Signs with Def Jam Recordings and Releases New Single ‘There They Go’ from Upcoming Album

Nasty C just signed a deal with Def Jam Recordings. Listen to his new single 'There They Go' from the forthcoming album Zulu Man With Some Power.

Nasty C just inked a deal with Def Jam Recordings. The news was broken by Billboard this morning. The website wrote that the South African rapper signed exclusive deal with the legendary hip-hop label through a joint venture with Universal Music Africa, Nasty C's home in South Africa.

Keep reading... Show less
Video
C Natty/emPawa

You Need to Watch C Natty's New Music Video For 'Ojah'

Video Premiere: Check out the striking first release from Mr Eazi's #emPawa30.

C Natty arrives in style with his new single "Ojah."

The track, which is the first release from Mr Eazi's new group of #emPawa30 artists, sees the Nigerian artist delivering a highly-infectious and grooving concoction over jazz-leaning afrobeats produced by Killertunes.

The new music video for "Ojah," which we're premiering here today, is equally as stunning and follows the story of someone who doesn't take others' advice. C Natty told us the following about the DK of Priorgold Pictures-directed video:

Keep reading... Show less
popular
Image courtesy of Adekunle Adeleke

Spotlight: Adekunle Adeleke Creates Digital Surrealist Paintings That Celebrate African Beauty

Get familiar with the work of Nigerian visual artist Adekunle Adeleke.

In our 'Spotlight' series, we highlight the work of photographers, visual artists, multimedia artists and more who are producing vibrant, original work. In our latest piece, we spotlight Adekunle Adeleke, a Nigerian visual artist, using digital mediums to paint dream-like portraits of Africans. Read more about the inspirations behind his work below, and check out some of his stunning paintings underneath. Be sure to keep up with the artist on Instagram and Facebook.

Can you tell us more about your background and when you first started painting?

I am a self taught artist. I started drawing from when I was really young. I mostly used graphite pencils and paper. But about six years ago, I think it was 2014, I wanted to start getting into color. I was a university student at the time and I lived in a hostel with three other people, so I couldn't go traditional so [instead], I started making paintings digitally, first on my iPad and then on my laptop with a Wacom. I have been painting ever since.

What would you say are the central themes in your work?

I personally think my work celebrates beauty (African beauty to be precise) and occasionally absurd things. I really just want to make paintings that are beautiful.

How do you decide who or what you're going to paint?
I do not have an exact process. I do use a lot of references though. Sometimes, I had an idea of how exactly the painting would look, others I just make it up as i go along.

Can you talk about a particular moment or turning point in your life that made you want to pursue art or a creative path?

I am not sure–I did not actively pursue art in a sense. I was just doing it because it was fun and I wanted to. Then people all of a sudden wanted to put me on projects and offer to pay for my hobby. I have thankfully been able to make art and also work in a separate field—which I also enjoy–by day.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

news.

popular.