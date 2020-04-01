south african music
Audio
Sabelo Mkhabela
Apr. 01, 2020 03:48PM EST

8 South African Albums & EPs to Stream While Staying Home

Let these South African releases from Bongeziwe Mabandla, Shabaka and the Ancestors, King Monada and others hold you down during lockdown.

This month saw a number of releases from South African artists. While the COVID-19 pandemic has taken money away from a majority of artists, this could be the best time for listeners to go through the new music that was released.

If you are fortunate enough to have abundant internet access, below are 8 South African albums that we recommend you give a spin. From The Ape Tape, the long-awaited debut album from rappity-rap rapper Captain_fs to the alternative soul/pop of Kimosabe's Nights Vol. 3, toKing Monada's minimalist cross between house and trap and more.


​Shabaka and the Ancestors "We Are Sent Here by History"

British-Barbadian jazz saxophonist Shabaka Hutchings reconnected with the South African jazz sextet The Ancestors for their sophomore album We Are Sent Here by History. The project is a follow-up to their 2016 release Wisdom of Elders and takes off where its predecessor left off. Over experimental jazz production, South African singer Siya Mthembu recites messages from the ancestors. Some of the songs are prophetic, while others suggest the open-ended route humankind needs to take if we are to survive.

Bongeziwe Mabandla "Iimini"

In his most light-hearted release yet, Bongeziwe Mabandla's latest album Iimini, traces the different phases of love between two people. Him and his producer Tiago Correira-Paulo continue to blend electronic music with South African genres to maintain Mabandla's progressive folk and soul sensibilities.

King Monada "Ex Ya Drama"

King Monada released a collection of 10 songs in which the producer and singer showcases his minimalist style. As fans would expect from King Monada, his catchy vocals are decorated by heavy auto-tune, and they sound at home over beats that don't attempt to hide that they were produced purely digitally. It's the perfect album for a dancing session during the lockdown—just don't forget to social-distance.

​Maglera Doe Boy, 25K & Sliqe "Champion Music"

Maglera Doe Boy and 25K trade egocentric bars over trap production in their collaborative EP with DJ Sliqe. Both rappers have unique styles and meet each other halfway throughout the project making for a great listen.

​ByLwansta "Spijønget (Chapter Two)"

ByLwansta returned with Spijønget (Chapter Two), another diary-style installment of his ongoing series of EPs. ByLwansta's rhymes take the listener through his thoughts, insecurities and updates on his personal life and career. He's an entertaining and clinical lyricist who has the ability to make the complicated sound simple without being mundane.

Read our interview with ByLwansta here.

Captain_fs "The Ape Tape"

The Ape Tape lives up to its name. Captain comes out of the shadows punching his chest like a gorilla as he spits technical rhymes that are rich in wordplay, It makes the project a great gift for fans who like rap for the raps. The beats thump hard and the core focus of The Ape Tape is the display of skill by a passionate MC who's reverence for hip-hop is bone-deep.

LEX "Season 1"

The likes of Mello, B3nchMarQ, Ecco etc.—who are all ex-members of the disbanded collective The Wrecking Crew regroup on Season 1. The EP is a collection of 10 songs by the crew assisted by guests such as Die Mondez, Sibi, Lunah Florentino and Manu Worldstar to deliver smooth trap bangers laced with swaggy raps and melodies.

Kimosabe Nights, Vol. 3

In Nights, Vol. 3, Kimosabe sings about different scenarios that involve relationships—new love and the complications that arise when love gets old are covered, so are situationships. Kimosabe has always conveyed emotion in his singing and he always designs a fitting soundscape inspired by both old and new genres. Every song on Nights, Vol. 3 stands out. But don't take our word for it.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
south africa music jazz hip-hop house folk south african music
Music

The 13 Best South African Songs of the Month

Featuring Nasty C, King Monada, Shabaka and The Ancestors and more.

Our list of the best South African songs of the month includes new singles that dropped in March, alongside those that were highlighted by getting the music video treatment.

Check out our selections below, which feature Nasty C, King Monada, Shabaka and The Ancestors and more among others.

The list is in no particular order.

Follow our MZANSI HEAT playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
Keep reading... Show less
popular
Image by Sabelo Mkhabela.

This Is What It Takes for South African Musicians to Succeed Abroad

Jeremy Loops, Shimza, Moonchild Sanelly and GoodLuck discuss what it took to build their names overseas.

Disclaimer: The conversation which this piece makes reference to took place before the COVID-19 pandemic hit South Africa.

"I said it for 10 years that I'm going to work with Beyoncé, and everybody laughed for those 10 years. And I said it with conviction. Today, I'm on a Grammy-nominated album [on a song] with Beyoncé right now," says Moonchild Sanelly referring to the song "MY POWER" in which she's featured in alongside Busiswa, Nija, Yemi Alade, Tierra Whack and of course Queen B herself. The track is a fan-favorite from the Lion King: The Gift soundtrack album curated by Beyoncé. Moonchild is pulling out these receipts to elaborate a point she just made about self-belief which helped her build a career that's recognized globally, a feat very few South African artists have achieved.

A few of those artists— Jeremy Loops, Shimza and Juliet Harding (a member of the versatile electronic band GoodLuck)—are on the podium alongside Moonchild during the Midem Africa Conference in Langa, Cape Town towards the end of February. The four musicians are in conversation with Trenton Birch, musician and founder of Bridges for Music Academy, sharing their secrets to breaking into the highly competitive and advanced music markets of mainly Europe and the US.

Keep reading... Show less
popular
Image courtesy of ARRAY.

What to Watch at Home During Coronavirus Shutdown: ARRAY's New Digital African Film Series

The film platform, from director Ava DuVernay, is hosting a weekly movie-viewing experience for the "global online community of cinephiles."

If you're looking for African films to dive into while at home during the coronavirus outbreak, a new digital series from award-winning director Ava DuVernay's film collective ARRAY is a great place to start. The multi-media platform and arts collective is launching its #ARRAYMatinee series, and each film will be available for viewing here.

#ARRAYMatinee is a virtual movie-viewing experience that will screen a string of the collective's previously released independent films from Africa and the diaspora. The weekly series begins on Wednesday, April 1 with a viewing of the 2015 South African coming-of-age film Ayanda. "Viewers will take a cinematic journey to the international destinations and cultures featured in five films that were released via the ARRAY Releasing independent film distribution collective that amplifies that work of emerging filmmakers of color and women of all kinds," says the platform in a press release. To promote a communal viewing experience, viewers are also encouraged to have discussions on Twitter, using the hashtag #ARRAYMatinee.

The five-part series will run weekly until May 13, and also includes films from Liberia, Ghana, and Grenada. See the full viewing schedule below with descriptions from ARRAY, and visit ARRAY's site at the allotted times to watch.

Keep reading... Show less
News Brief
Image by Sabelo Mkhabela.

'If you have no savings you are screwed': South African Artists Call For Coronavirus Relief

South African artists take to social media to criticize the government's lack of plans during the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis.

On Monday morning, a few ministers—including the minister of the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa—asked South Africans on Twitter to partake in a #LockdowngymChallenge.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

news.

popular.