stonebwoy
News Brief
Music News
Jan. 26, 2021 05:21PM EST
(YouTube)

Stonebwoy and Jahmiel in "Motion"

Stonebwoy & Jahmiel Are Here to Save the Day in the New Video For 'Motion'

The latest visuals from Anloga Junction make the singers look more badass than we thought possible.

Ghanaian star Stonebwoy is back in the new year with a music video even cooler than his last.

The visuals for "Motion," another standout track from his latest album Anloga Junction featuring Jamaican superstar Jahmiel, came out this week, and the action packed video definitely matches the energies of the Afro-Caribbean duo.

The two star as bulletproof-vest clad spies, while a multi-talented army of women helps them rescue victims from an armed basement.

Watch Stonebwoy and Jahmiel save the day in the music video "Motion" here.

Stonebwoy - Motion ft. Jahmiel (Official Video) www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
stonebwoy jahmiel anloga junction
Music

The 20 Essential Olamide Songs

We dive into the Nigerian star's discography to bring you the 20 Essential Olamide Songs.

Let's get something clear: no Afropop act outdid Olamide in the 2010s, and even fewer can claim to match the sheer weight of his cultural influence. By all metrics, the 31-year-old musician reigned supreme over the sonic zeitgeist of the last decade, musically encapsulating, more than anyone, Nigerian music's trudge from fascination with Western-tinged music to the mass appeal of afrobeats.

Rising from Bariga, Baddo first punctured mainstream consciousness with his belligerent bars that positioned him as an upstart with a point to prove before going on to hold the gaze of a generation with anthemic offerings that distilled conceptual narratives on hedonism, life in Lagos, and forces that moved culture into multiple hits singles.

All this was done while maintaining a level of output that is unprecedented in Nigerian pop. From 2011 to 2017, Olamide put out at least one project every year while guesting on an uncountable number of songs that lasered his identity on contemporary Nigerian popular culture and ensured his music was always on rotation.

Carpe Diem, his 2020 album, marked the next step in the evolutionary arc of Olamide's career, easing him into elder statesman territory musically – and providing further proof of what a gifted musician Olamide is.

In honor of Olamide's career, we delved into his discography to bring you The 20 Essential Olamide Songs.

This list is in no particular order.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Interview: AYLØ Bridges His Music & Universe In the 'Clairsentience' EP

The Nigerian artist talks about trusting your gut feelings, remedying imposter syndrome and why our identity is best rooted in who we are, rather than what we do.