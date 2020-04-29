Listen to Stonebwoy's New Album 'Anloga Junction'
The Ghanaian artist's new 15-track album features Nasty C, Diamond Platnumz, Keri Hilson and more.
Star Ghanaian rapper Stonebwoy returns with his new album Anloga Junction, his fourth studio album and the follow-up to his 2018 album Epistles of Mama.
The 15-track album boasts features from Nasty C, Zlatan, Keri Hilson, Diamond Platnumz, Kojo Antwi and more. It features the previously released singles "African Party," and "Understand."
On Anloga Junction, the artist delivers a diverse string of songs that pull from various regional sounds and fuse afrobeats, afro-dancehall, hip-hop and reggae. He dropped the music video for "Nominate" featuring Keri Hilson, a standout from the album, on Friday.
Stonebwoy - Nominate ft. Keri Hilson (Official Video) www.youtube.com
Stonebwoy dropped the album Epistle of Mama back in 2017, which featured several memorable tracks like "Pepper Dem" and "Take You Home" featuring Burna Boy. He won an AFRIMA last year for "Best in African Reggae, Ragga or Dancehall."
The album is one of the biggest Ghanaian releases of the year, and is being received favorably by critics and fans.
Stream "Anloga Junction" below via Spotify and Apple Music.