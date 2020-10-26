south african hip-hop
AKA Releases New Single 'Casino' Featuring Sho Madjozi and Flvme

Listen to AKA's new single 'Casino' featuring Sho Madjozi and Flvme.

The latest song to be released from AKA's upcoming EP Bhovamania is "Casino". The single features an unlikely combination of the multiple genre-explorer Sho Madjozi and popular trap artist rap Flvme.

AKA is a huge fan of electronic dance music, having sampled it in many of his previous hits, he samples Route 94 and Jess Glynne's hit "My Love".

"Flvme" is a synth-heavy song that doesn't make it clear if it's hip-hop or EDM, a tendency many of AKA's songs have had since the release of the pivotal single "Jealousy" in 2013.

"Casino" is the fifth song to be released from Bhovamania, after "Energy", "Monuments", "Cross My Heart" and "Python". Across its 13 songs, Bhovamania will feature the likes of K.O., Don Design, Moozlie, Yanga Chief, Gemini Major, L-Tido and Grandmaster Ready D (he appears on two songs).

So far, Bhovamania is promising to be a decent listen and one which sees AKA grow further into himself by expanding on his style and collaborating with both artists he has collaborated with before as well as new ones.

Bhovamania will be released on the 6th of November. It will be the first EP in Supa Mega's catalogue of three studio albums (Altar Ego (2012), Levels (2014) and Touch My Blood (2018)), one collaborative album and two mixtapes (24/7/366 (2009), The Exclusives Mixed by DJ Fanatic (2012)).

AKA has had a busy year, releasing singles and music videos alongside promoting and creating content for his AKATV app which hosts a series of shows which are available to subscribers at a monthly fee. One of the shows, The Braai Show, is making its way onto national TV SABC 1.

Stream AKA's latest single "Casino" on Apple Music and Spotify.



Photo by Ying Tang/NurPhoto via Getty Images

