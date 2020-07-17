south african hip-hop
Lungile Matsuma
Jul. 17, 2020 10:02AM EST

Watch AKA’s New Music Video For ‘Cross my Heart’

AKA shares visuals for his latest single 'Cross My Heart.'

Award-winning recording artist AKA has released the visuals for his single "Cross My Heart."

The artist has also announced that before he can release any new music he had to keep his promise and release the music videos to his holy trinity of singles namely, "Cross My Heart", "Energy" and "Monuments". The videos are set to drop each week with the pack being led by "Cross My Heart," a single most fans have dubbed a dedication to his latest lover.

AKA's is known for wearing his heart on his sleeve, which is why it will come as a shocker to most fans that the rapper didn't feature the assumed leading lady in the video.

The video was shot in AKA's favorite hangout spot Sumo, a popular nightclub in Johannesburg, where one will see AKA opening the doors to the infamous kitchen therefore signifying his ownership of South African hip-hop or the revelation of what really happens in that kitchen when all the stars meet.

Shot by Studio Space, the video is minimalistic in its storytelling with one location to help tell the story of "Cross My Heart."

Watch the music video for "Cross My Heart" below and stream the song on Apple Music and Spotify.

AKA - Cross my Heart (Official Music Video) www.youtube.com


south african music south africa music aka south african hip-hop
