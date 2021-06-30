amapiano
Stream Cassper Nyovest’s New Album ‘Sweet and Short 2.0’

Cassper Nyovest releases his sixth studio album 'Sweet and Short 2.0'.

Cassper Nyovest's sixth studio album is a sequel of his fourth studio album Sweet and Short released in 2018. In the new project, the South African hip-hop superstar explores amapiano, which he started doing on Sweet and Short.

Cassper Nyovest was one of the first South African hip-hop artists to fuse amapiano with his hip-hop, a tendency that is currently leading to a plethora of South African hip-hop hits. More about that here.

Read: 808s & Log Drums: How South African Hip-Hop and Amapiano Fell in Love

The rapper tells Apple Music in the album's notes on the platform:

"This is an experimental project where I'm taking an authentic South African sound and having fun. I've always been about authenticity, so this is right in my lane."

Just like with most amapiano albums, Sweet and Short 2.0 is heavy on features and sees appearances from the genre's mainstays such as Lady Du, Abidoza, Boohle, Kammu Dee, DJ Sumbody and many others.

Cassper Nyovest - Siyathandana ft. Abidoza, Boohle www.youtube.com


"Abidoza and I started making music, then heard other people's voices on these songs. We would play them all the music we had and they'd pick the songs they wanted to be on. That's why I love amapiano so much—collaboration is so important to the genre," the emcee who has since adopted the nickname Don Billiano, told Apple Music.

Sweet and Short 2.0 includes the singles "Amanumber Ayi 10", "Angisho Guys" and "Siyathandana".

Sweet and Short 2.0 follows the emcee's fifth studio album A.M.N (Any Minute Now) released last year. The prolific rapper has released an album annually since his 2014 debut Tsholofelo, skipping the year 2016.

Stream Sweet and Short 2.0 on Apple Music, Spotify and everywhere else.



