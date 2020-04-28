Watch the Trailer for Upcoming Nigerian-American Fraternity Drama 'Tazmanian Devil'
The film, starring Abraham Attah, is about a newly immigrated Nigerian student who "struggles to balance his conflicting desires of joining a college fraternity and bonding with his strictly religious father."
The trailer for director Solomon Onita's upcoming drama Tazmanian Devil is here.
The film stars Beast of No Nations actor Abraham Attah as Dayo, a newly immigrated Nigerian student to America who "struggles to balance his conflicting desires of joining a college fraternity and bonding with his strictly religious father."
The film is being produced by American music moguls Birdman and Benny Boom under their Cash Money Films imprint.
Tazmanian Devil sees its young protagonist dealing with his father's disapproval of fraternities and his desire to fit in at his college. Fraternities can sometimes be seen as evil in a Nigerian context. "Many Nigerian immigrants who move to America, they view fraternities as a very destructive, dangerous organization to join," said Onita, who is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha, in a 2018 interview. "They are pretty much like gangs that you see here in America. [Dayo] sees a very different fraternity than what he knew from home."
The director says the film isn't your typical, cautionary tale about frats. "This film was different from other films that deal with fraternity culture. This film makes a positive case for fraternities rather than just repeating old tired stereotypes."
It also stars The Chi's Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Pariah's Adepero Oduye and Kwesi Boakye.
Check out the trailer below.
Tazmanian Devil Movie - Sneak Peek youtu.be
