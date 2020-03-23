film
News Brief
Damola Durosomo
Mar. 23, 2020 12:55PM EST
Still from 'Black Lady Goddess'

Check Out the Trailer for 'Black Lady Goddess,' a Satirical Afro-futuristic Web Series

The upcoming series, by Chelsea Odufu, centers on a "time period where humans have not only found out that God is a Black woman, but reparations have been issued to each person of African descent."

Black Lady Goddess is a new web series from Nigerian filmmaker and content creator Chelsea Odufu.

The upcoming web show, described as a "satirical afro-futurisitc" tale, takes place in the year 2040, when humans have come into contact with their creator—a Black woman.

"[Black Lady Goddess] follows the life of young activist Ifeoma Washington who is coming into her own in this time period where humans have not only found out that God is a Black woman, but after reparations in the amount of $455,000 has been issued to each person of African descent," reads the official synopsis. The show highlights how those of African descent grapple with the effects of ongoing Western Hegemony.

Still from 'Black Lady Goddess'

The show is heavily inspired by the Dogon Tribe of Mali, a group that has pioneered the study of astronomy for decades, and centers the experiences of Black women. "Black Lady Goddess submerges us into a world where God is a woman breaking away from the usual representation of God being a masculine figure, which we see throughout western canonical literature," says Odufu in an artist statement. "The goal is to break the chains of patriarchy and show that women can hold positions of power, authority, cultural significance and even the highest position of all, the creator of the universe."

The first season consists of eight 22-minute episodes, created, directed and written by Odufu and produced by Emann Odufu. Be on the lookout for the series premiere via Black Lady Goddesses' YouTube page.

Check out the trailer for the pilot episode of Black Lady Goddess below.

Black Lady Goddess Pilot Episode Official Trailer www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
television black lady goddess nigeria afrofuturism mali art black creatives culture film
popular
www.youtube.com

Watch the Trailer for 'Uncorked,' Starring Mauritanian-American Actor Mamoudou Athie

The upcoming Netflix film, about an aspiring sommelier, also stars Courtney B. Vance and Niecy Nash.

Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming original film, Uncorked. The movie stars Mauritanian-American actor, Mamoudou Athie in the lead role as an aspiring sommelier.

The rising actor has previously starred in the films The Circle, as well as the Netflix series The Get Down.

The film was written by Insecure show runner Prentice Penny and was originally set to premiere at Austin-based festival SXSW before it was cancelled for the first time in 34 years due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Keep reading... Show less
popular
Photo credit should read Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media via Getty Images.

John Boyega Set to Produce a Number of African Films for Netflix

The British-Nigerian actor has partnered up with Netflix to produce a number of non-English films focusing on East and West Africa.

John Boyega has recently teamed up with Netflix to produce a number of African films under his production company UpperRoom, according to Hollywood Reporter.

The films will be in non-English languages and focus particularly on East and West African countries.

Keep reading... Show less
Audio
Photo: Hugo Glendinning & Gavin Rodgers. Image courtesy of World Circuit Records.

Tony Allen & Hugh Masekela Pay Tribute to Fela In 'Never (Lagos Never Gonna Be The Same)'

"When Hugh and I were recording this song, Hugh immediately wanted to sing. He was singing for his friend," says Tony Allen.

Nigerian afrobeat pioneer Tony Allen and South African jazz legend Hugh Masekela recorded together back in 2010, when they tracked the the "kind of South African-Nigerian swing-jazz stew" that will make up their upcoming album, Rejoice.

Though they'd known each other since the 1970s, through their friendship & work with Fela, it took forty years—and a coinciding tour schedule that saw them both in the UK at the same time—for Allen and Masekela to make it to a London studio together. It was there that, along with producer Nick Gold, they recorded the new album which is dropping this Friday.

Those recording sessions remained largely untouched until after Masekela's passing in 2018, which drove Allen and Gold to revisit the tapes of those original compositions with the aim of finishing their now ten-year-old project.

Keep reading... Show less
News Brief

Dope Saint Jude Serves Looks in Her New Music Video for ‘Go High Go Low’

Watch Dope Saint Jude's stunning visuals for 'Go High Go Low.'

Dope Saint Jude's latest music video takes the viewer on a hypnotic journey into the Cape Flats. Activities that are almost synonymous to the Flats—car spinning, street dance, brass bands—are showcased through the eyes of director Feti. It's activities that are close to the artist's heart.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

news.

popular.