The Big Hash Continues to Tell His Life Story in New EP ‘Life & Times 2’

Stream South African hip-hop artist The Big Hash's latest EP 'Life & Times 2.'

The Big Hash decided to treat his fans to an EP before the release of his upcoming album, which is due for later this year. The South African rapper's latest EP, Life + Times 2 is a sequel to Life + Times of a Teenage Influence which was released in 2018 when the rapper was just 17.

On Life + Times 2, the front man of the collective innanetwav. teams up with his producer 808x for another satisfying collection of songs detailing The Hash's current life and mind state at 20.

While on Life + Times of a Teenage Influence, he was detailing his plans to dominate the game after he "dropped out of school to get rich," on Life + Times 2, he has more accolades to bring up to back his claims as the best doing it.

808x's production stays evolving as he incorporates current trends into his style. For instance, the basslines are less refined and cruder, a style all modern producers are adapting.

The Big Hash's raps are convincing and he manages to give you a snapshot of his life in all of its six songs. Flame appears on one of the EP's strongest cuts "Fake Givenchy" with a show-stealing verse that combines raps and melodies.

The Big Hash's last two singles "Again" and "Amnesia" were mostly sung, which was a deliberate move from the rapper who admitted he would be exploring the intersection of both genres this year.

That's probably what you'll get on the album. For now, save for the hooks, bars are most what you'll get on Life + Times 2.

Stream Life + Times 2 on SoundCloud.

News Brief

Robin Thirdfloor Enlists Laliboi and ASAP Shembe for ‘Gibela (Remix)'

Robin Thirdfloor, Laliboi and ASAP Shembe showcase diverse rapping styles on 'Gibela (Remix).'

Robin Thirdfloor, Laliboi and ASAP Shembe share a minimalist instrumental that references both modern hip-hop and old school kwaito in the remix to "Gibela" by Robin Thirdfloor. The rappers take advantage of the empty spaces on the beat and each approach it differently.

Music

Focalistic’s New EP ‘Quarantined Tarantino’ is a Satisfying Blend of Hip-Hop, Kwaito and Amapiano

Stream Focalistic's new EP 'Quarantined Tarantino.'

In his latest EP Quarantined Tarantino, Focalistic manages to strike a balance between the South African artist's hip-hop roots and his recent flirtations with amapiano and kwaito.

News Brief

Celebrated Kenyan Author and Swahili Expert, Ken Walibora, Has Died

Tributes are pouring our for "Kenya's most prolific author," who passionately advocated for the use of Swahili in schools.

Celebrated Kenyan author, linguist, and journalist Ken Walibora died in Nairobi on Friday, after being struck by a matatu. He was 56 years old.

According to The East African, Walibora had been missing since Friday, which prompted his family to begin a search for him. His body was found at the Kenyatta National Hospital on Wednesday morning, reports BBC Africa.

His work was familiar and celebrated by many Kenyans. The prolific author and educator published over 40 works, and was a fierce advocate for the widespread use of the Swahili language in schools. His famous works include Kidagaa Kimemwozea and Siku Njema, which was adopted as part of the curriculum in schools across the country, and later translated to English.

He was an assistant professor in African languages at the University of Wisconsin and also taught at Riara University in Kenya, School of International Relations and Diplomacy. He held a PhD in Comparative Cultural Studies from Ohio State University, and was a Swahili broadcaster on the Kenyan entertainment channel NTV.

Speaking on Professor Walibora's legacy, President Uhuru Kenyatta described him as a "polished broadcaster and a prolific writer whose literary works will continue to inspire future generations."

Kenyans on social media are sharing fond memories and tributes about what the author's work meant to them. "Africa has again lost one of our intellectual giants," wrote journalist Abda Wone. Another commemorator referred to the scholar as "the man who made us fall in love with Swahili novels."








News Brief
Still taken from YouTube.

Watch Oxlade's Colorful New Music Video for 'Away'

Oxlade drops the visuals for 'Away', the first release from his recent six-track EP titled 'Oxygene'.

Nigerian artist Oxlade has just dropped the visuals to his recent song titled "Away", the first track on his recent six-track Oxygene EP which he released at the end of last month. The TG Omari-directed music video is just as vibrant as the fusion of Afro-pop, highlife and R&B elements which all work together to make the track so infectious.
