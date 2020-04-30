TOBi Releases New Deluxe Album 'STILL+'

<p>AMP was founded by <strong>Jane Raphaely</strong> in 1982. In 2010, her daughter <strong>Julia</strong> <strong>Raphaely </strong>took over as chief executive and the enterprise made major strides in the South African media industry with <em>Cosmo SA, House & Leisure as well as Women on Wheels</em>. Current Miss Universe<strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/zozibini-tunzi" target="_blank"> Zozibini Tunzi</a></strong> was the last to grace the cover of <em>Cosmo SA</em>. </p><p><div class="preroll-video"></div><ora-player></ora-player></p><p>However, as industries across the board are reeling from the unprecedented negative impact of the the coronavirus outbreak, AMP has unfortunately succumbed to the pressure. </p><p><a href="https://ewn.co.za/2020/04/30/no-more-cosmo-and-house-and-leisure-as-associated-media-publishing-to-close" target="_blank">In a press statement released by Raphaely, she says the following:</a></p><blockquote>"The unexpected and devastating impact of Covid-19, causing the closure of printing and distribution channels, the global halt on advertising spend as well as the inability to host events for the foreseeable future, have made it impossible to continue trading, despite large amounts of personal funds having gone into AMP," the company said through a statement on Thursday. This is the most difficult decision I have ever had to make," said Julia. "For the last 38 years, AMP has been one of South Africa's leading publishers and our titles have been part of many people's lives. It's a big blow for magazine media brands in South Africa as they hold a special place in our country. We never thought this day would come, but we are left with no choice."</blockquote><p>Raphaely emphasised the lack of certainty for many media publications, particularly print media, during this time. Just last month, <strong><em>Mail & Guardian</em></strong> <a href="https://www.fin24.com/Companies/mail-guardians-april-salaries-in-the-balance-as-editor-appeals-for-reader-support-20200327" target="_blank">appealed to the public for support</a> as the newspaper struggled to pay staff salaries. The crisis has not been limited to South Africa as several publications abroad, including the online edition of <em><strong>Vibe Magazine</strong>,</em> have either closed shop entirely or had to lay off some of their staff. </p><p>Below are some reactions on social media to the news:</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-twitter_embed">
<iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1255840088141049857" id="twitter-embed-1255840088141049857" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1255840088141049857&created_ts=1588250584.0&screen_name=iamkoshiek&text=Associated+Media+Publishing+%28Cosmo+%26amp%3B+House+%26amp%3B+Leisure%29+going+bust+is+a+great+case+study+on+the+price+you+pay+for+a+f%E2%80%A6+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FiWSt65riPX&id=1255840088141049857&name=Koshiek+Karan" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="8f8a7769ae93e590ab94e2087005e502"></iframe>
</p><p><br></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-twitter_embed">
<iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1255828759422345216" id="twitter-embed-1255828759422345216" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1255828759422345216&created_ts=1588247883.0&screen_name=SissGugu&text=%40CosmopolitanSA+you+will+always+be+that+bitch%21+I+copped+a+lot+of+learnings+from+the+sex+and+business+sections+%28sure%E2%80%A6+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2F0ow3ueUmVv&id=1255828759422345216&name=Gugu+Ndabezitha" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="cec99bee4842fe21995849a7bd48c783"></iframe>
</p><p><br></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-twitter_embed">
<iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1255815362484097025" id="twitter-embed-1255815362484097025" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1255815362484097025&created_ts=1588244688.0&screen_name=vonchy_19&text=So+sad.+My+mom+has+a+collection+of+Cosmo+mags+from+1986+till+early+2000s...+sad+also+for+my+fellow+media+colleagues%E2%80%A6+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2Ftfw0Vt9A7d&id=1255815362484097025&name=Vuyo+Mkize" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="8de876133349b49da06440fbcc5a4be2"></iframe>
</p><p><br></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-twitter_embed">
<iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1255822817234485248" id="twitter-embed-1255822817234485248" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1255822817234485248&created_ts=1588246466.0&screen_name=LesegoTlhabi&text=And+in+recent+years+Cosmo+had+really+moved+from+what+it+was+and+became+the+girl+I+hoped+she%E2%80%99d+be.+Empowering+and+in%E2%80%A6+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FDkVNgfnmAX&id=1255822817234485248&name=Lesego+Tlhabi" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="0541b508ecadf30035bcb895bd9779d7"></iframe>
</p><p><br></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-twitter_embed">
<iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1255829184808615937" id="twitter-embed-1255829184808615937" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1255829184808615937&created_ts=1588247984.0&screen_name=zeexonline&text=Cosmo+has+really+been+the+girl+she+thinks+she+is+in+this+here+SA%F0%9F%A5%BA%F0%9F%92%94+interning+there+was+honestly+top+2+%28and+not+2%29+experiences+ever%21&id=1255829184808615937&name=maOnisa%E2%9C%A8" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="549f1c5fb042f536b6e501e678aa0d0c"></iframe>
</p><p><br></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-twitter_embed">
<iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1255854112408731648" id="twitter-embed-1255854112408731648" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1255854112408731648&created_ts=1588253927.0&screen_name=PhilMphela&text=NEWS%3A+COSMOPOLITAN%F0%9F%87%BF%F0%9F%87%A6cancelled+%0A%0AThe+impact+of+%23CoronaVirusSA+has+sealed+the+fate+of+one+of+SA%E2%80%99s+enduring+media+comp%E2%80%A6+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FyFCkDBUvVN&id=1255854112408731648&name=Phil+Mphela" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="902078fc628649d7d51acb828e1ad5ad"></iframe>
</p>
