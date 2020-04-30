music news
Damola Durosomo
Apr. 30, 2020 11:31AM EST
Photo: Jeremy Rodney Hall

TOBi Releases New Deluxe Album 'STILL+'

The Nigerian-Canadian artist returns with a deluxe version of his debut album, featuring The Game, Haviah Mighty and more.

TOBi shares the deluxe edition of his 2019 debut album, STILL+, which features two new tracks and remixes of previous singles.

STILL+ features the new songs "Paid" and "Holiday," and a string of guest features from artists SHAD, Haviah Mighty, Jazz Cartier and Ejji Smith. It also boasts production from Grammy Award winner, !LLMIND; Take A Daytrip, and Canada's Free n Losh. "The album continues to address the themes of vulnerability, post traumatic growth, self reflection and masculinity of his time growing up in Canada," reads a press release.

The Toronto-based Nigerian artist also shared a new lyric video for the remix of his track "City Blues," which features American rapper The Game.

TOBi - City Blues (Remix) ft. The Game www.youtube.com

The artist released the 13-track album STILL last year, which featured the singles "City Blues" and "Ride." He also delivered a memorable performance on the show COLORS.

Stream to STILL+ below via Spotify and Apple Music.



