heat of the week
Audio
OkayAfrica
Apr. 08, 2020 11:57AM EST
Darkovibes

Darkovibes Kpanlogo cover.

The 12 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Sarkodie, Cassper Nyovest, Elaine, Darkovibes, Stogie T, Phyno, C Natty, and more.

Every week, we highlight the cream of the crop in music through our best music of the week column.

Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.

Check out all of OkayAfrica's playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Elaine 'You're The One'

South African R&B sensation Elaine recently shared visuals to her hit single "You're the One." In the song, Elaine is telling the love of her life she has made up her mind about him being "the one." The artist recently broke down the meaning behind the song to Apple Music. "'I know you are the one,' I mean it doesn't get any deeper than that," she said. "Imagine someone telling you that you are the one. There are so many people in the world, and yet you are the one. That's why I even made it the title of the song 'cause to me it was like, that's crazy, I'm actually telling someone they are the one."

Find out more

Sarkodie 'Sub Zero'

Sarkodie has dropped a new aggressive track in the shape of "Sub Zero." The song follows the star Ghanaian rapper as he throws back criticisms that have come his way from other rappers with his own ice cold flow. The new track was produced by Ghanaian beatmaker Altra Nova and mixed by PEE On Da BeaT. "Sub Zero" follows Sarkodie's turn-up single "Bumper," which dropped bak in February.

Find out more

C Natty 'Ojah'

C Natty arrives in style with his new single "Ojah." The track, which is the first release from Mr Eazi's new group of #emPawa30 artists, sees the Nigerian artist delivering a highly-infectious and grooving concoction over jazz-leaning afrobeats produced by Killertunes. The new music video for "Ojah" is equally as stunning and follows the story of someone who doesn't take others' advice.

Find out more

Cassper Nyovest feat Tweezy 'Amademoni'

After weeks of teasing "Amademoni," Cassper Nyovest has finally shared the single, which features Tweezy who's also responsible for the production. An airy pad whizzes across a big bassline as Cassper Nyovest celebrates his happiness and clearly sounds like he's in a great mood. He raps: "Bengi gibela i-taxi, man / Manje, I'm international, yeah / They know my raps and all." Tweezy delivers one of his trademark catchy hooks. After all, who can interpret a beat better than its creator?

Find out more

Darkovibes 'Kpanlogo'

Buzzing Ghanaian artist Darkovibes shares his 14-song debut album, Kpanlogo, which features appearances from Runtown, Mr Eazi, King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, Joey B, Peruzzi, and Mugeez. The afrobeats artist and La Meme Gang member hits a stride with this new record, which includes previously released singles like "Come My Way" and "Inna Song (Gin & Lime)." "I chose the album title Kpanlogo because it not only reflects my heritage as a Ghanaian artist, but it also reflects the mode of the album and myself," says Darkovibes. "I reference culture and movement, but with a fresh twist—just like when urban youth started doing the Kpanlogo dance in the 1960s—it's about the future, and the past simultaneously."

Find out more

Phyno 'Oso Ga Eme'

Phyno is back with his latest, "Osa Ga Eme," the latest single from his fourth studio album Deal With It. The track is a gritty banger, with a catchy hook that sees the MC delivering rapid rhymes in his native Igbo. The energetic music video features several hip-hop dancers who deliver standout performances as they move along to the songs lyrics. The video was directed by Unlimited LA.

Find out more

Stogie T 'Love & War' feat. Lucille Slade

A few months ago, Stogie T highlighted the song "Love & War" as a single from his latest EP The Empire of Sheep, released in November 2019. After releasing a deluxe version of the project last week, today the south African emcee shares a music video for "Love & War," which features the emerging vocalist Lucille Slade. The visuals, which are the work of Cape Town-based filmmaker Motion Billy, are as striking as the song, which casts the spotlight on our heroes' flaws as human beings, especially infidelity and bad parenting. It must be noted that Stogie T was born in exile to parents who were involved in the struggle against apartheid.

Find out more

TOBi 'Growth'

Nigerian-born, Toronto-based rapper TOBi makes music inspired by his early life move to Canada and the experiences around immigration and culture shock. He now comes through with the striking and highly-captivating video for "Growth," the first track from his latest album STILL.

Find out more

CHAMPAGNE69 '15 GOONS'

South African hip-hop duo Champagne69 shared a new music video for their single "15 Goons." The song was produced by NotBenjamin alongside Ezechiel (SorryZeke). "15 Goons" is a minimalist 808 and bass-laden tune in which the duo glide with ease as they pay homage to their goons. The song's music video is fitting, as it shows Williestilios and Siyangena69 flanked by their goons as they gyrate to the beat and their raps. The music video for "15 Goons" was directed by Cape Town-based filmmaker Motion Billy who has been consistently directing visuals for South African hip-hop artists.

Find out more

Ferow 'Love All' feat. Hagos Berhane 

Eritrean-American artist Ferow came through with an uplifting pop-leaning tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle in the form of "Love All," featuring Hagos Berhane.

Find out more

Odunsi (The Engine) 'Decided' feat. Tems

New school Nigerians Odunsi (The Engine) and Tems connect for this wavy new collaboration "Decided." "The song is for anyone that is battling with anything in their lives and dealing with loads of anxiety," Odunsi mentions, "it's about fighting death in sleep." Get into it above.

Find out more

Tekno 'Kata'

Nigerian artist Tekno is back with his second single of the year, "Kata." The heavyweight artist and producer delivers a melodic track that sees him singing about his devotion to his lover over drum-filled production from Phantom. The track features subdued vocals from. the artist, and a beat that's easy to move along to. The song follows the track 'Beh Beh' which he released earlier this year.

Find out more


Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.


From Your Site Articles
songs you need to hear this week afrobeats african music african songs heat of the week
Audio

The 10 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Juls, Busiswa, Davido, Nasty C, Olamide, Ethic, Bobi Wine and more

Every week, we highlight the cream of the crop in music through our best music of the week column.

Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.

Check out all of OkayAfrica's playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.


Keep reading... Show less
Audio
Photo credit: Hugo Glendinning & Gavin Rodgers

The 13 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Niniola x Femi Kuti, Darkovibes, Dope Saint Jude, Tony Allen x Hugh Masekela, Rema and more.

Every week, we highlight the cream of the crop in music through our best music of the week column.

Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.

Check out all of OkayAfrica's playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Keep reading... Show less
popular
Photo courtesy of CNOA

These Colombian Civil Rights Activists Are Fighting to Make Sure Afro-Colombians are Counted in the Census

When 30 percent of Colombia's Black citizens disappeared from the data overnight, a group of Afro-Colombian activists demanded an explanation.

It was the end of 2019 when various Black organizations protested in front of the census bureau—The National Institute of Statistics and Informatics (DANE)—in Bogotá, Colombia to show their dissatisfaction about what they called a "statistical genocide" of the black population. The census data, published that year, showed 2.9 million people, only 6 percent of the total population of the country, was counted as "Afro-Colombian," "Raizal," and "Palenquero"—the various terms identifying black Colombians.

For many years, Afro-Colombians have been considered the second largest ethno-racial group in the country. Regionally, Colombia has long been considered the country with the second highest number of Afro-descendants after Brazil, according to a civil society report.

Why did the population of Afro-Colombians drop so drastically?

Afro-Colombian, Black, Raizal, and Palenquero civil-rights activists protesting erasure of Afro-descendants in front of the census bureau.

Last year, a crowd of activists gathered in Bogota to protest what they saw as erasure of Black communities in the Colombian census.

Photo courtesy of CNOA

In the latest national census report from 2018/2019, there appeared to be a 30.8 percent reduction of the overall group of people that identified as Black, Afro-Colombian, Raizal, and Palenquero, as compared to the 2005. After this controversial report, an Afro-Colombian civil rights organization known as the National Conference of Afro Colombian Organizations (CNOA), officially urged DANE to explain the big undercounting of the black population.

This wasn't a small fight. Representatives who hold the special seats of Afro-Colombians in Colombia's congress asked the census bureau to attend a political control debate at the House of Representatives in November 2019 to deliver an accountability report. "The main goal of doing a political debate was to demand DANE to give us a strong reason about the mistaken data in the last census in regard to the Afro population," said Ariel Palacios, an activist and a member of CNOA.

At the debate, the state released an updated census data report saying that, almost 10 percent of the Colombian population—4.6 million people out of 50.3 million—considers themselves Afro-Colombians or other ethnicities (like Raizal, and Palenquero). But despite DANE trying to confirm the accuracy and reliability on the latest census report it was clear that, for a variety of reasons, Black people were missed by the census. The state argued that their main obstacles with data collection were related to the difficulties of the self-recognition question, as well as security reasons that didn't allow them to access certain regions. They also admitted to a lack of training, logistics and an overall lack of success in the way the data collectors conducted the census.

How could they have counted Black populations better?

Afro-Colombian, Black, Raizal, and Palenquero civil-rights activists playing drums in front of the census bureau.

Drummers performing during a protest against the Colombian census bureau's erasure of Afro-Colombians from the 2018 census.

Photo courtesy of CNOA

These arguments were not reasonable for the civil rights activists, partially because the state failed to properly partner with Afro-organizations like CNOA to conduct or facilitate extensive informational campaigns about the self-identification questions.

"CNOA has worked on self-recognition and visibility campaigns among the Afro community and this census ignored our work," says priest Emigdio Cuesta-Pino, the executive secretary of CNOA. Palacios also thinks that the majority of Afro-Colombians are aware of their identity "we self-identify because we know there is a public political debate and we know that there is a lack of investment on public policies."

That's why it is not enough to leave the statistical data to the official census bureau to ensure that Afro-Colombian communities are fully counted in the country. And the civil rights activists knows that. They made a big splash in the national media and achieved visibility in the international community.

Thanks to The Washington Office on Latin America (WOLA), a human rights organization, Palacios traveled to D.C to meet with Race and Equality institution and a Democratic Congressman. "We called for a meeting with representative Hank Johnson to talk about the implementation of Colombia's peace accords from an Afro-Colombian perspective but also to address the gross undercounts of its black population," says Palacios.

For the activists at CNOA, the statistical visibility of the Black population is one of their battles. They have fought for Afro population recognition for almost two decades. "Since the very beginning CNOA has worked on the census issue as one of our main commitments within the statistical visibility of the Afro-Colombian people," says priest Cuesta-Pina. Behind this civil organization are 270 local associations, who work for their rights and collective interests.

The activists want to raise awareness on identity. Because according to Palacios, "In Colombia, there is missing an identity debate—we don't know what we are. They [the census bureau] ask if we are black, or if we are Afro-Colombians. But what are the others being asked? If they are white, mestizo or indigenous?" Palacios believes that for "CNOA this debate is pending, and also it is relevant to know which is the character of this nation."

Afro-Colombian Populations and the Coronavirus

Afro-Colombian, Black, Raizal, and Palenquero civil-rights activists use mock coffins and statistics to protest erasure of Afro-descendants

Colombian civil-rights activist insist that undercounting Afro-descendants can have a real impact on the health of Afro-Colombian communities, especially during the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis.

 Photo courtesy of CNOA

Even though the state recently "agreed with to give us a detailed census report" and make a different projection with the micro data, says Palacios, now with the Covid-19 emergency, CNOA and the government has suspended all meetings with them, including cancelling a second congressional debate and the expert round table meeting to analyze the data.

Unfortunately, it is exactly in situations like the Covid-19 emergency where data analysis and an accurate census report would have been useful. According to the professor and PhD in Sociology Edgar Benítez from Center for Afro Diasporic Studies—CEAF, "Now it is required to provide a reliable and timely information on how the contagion pattern will spread in those predominantly Afro regions in the country and what is the institutional capacity in those places to face it," says Benítez.

He adds that this information is "critical at the moment because the institutional capacity is not up to provide it at the current situation". That's why the Center for Afro Diasporic Studies plans to work with DANE information from the last census. According to Benítez, "We are thinking of making comparisons at the municipal level with the information reported in the 2018 Quality of Life Survey, in order to have a robust and extensive database as possible on the demographic, economic and social conditions of the black, afro, Raizal and Palenquera population in Colombia."
News Brief
Still from YouTube

Nigerian Officials Drop Charges Against Naira Marley for Violating Coronavirus Lockdown Order

The Nigerian star was arraigned on Wednesday for attending a party at the home of Nollywood actress Funke Akindele.

Naira Marley has been pardoned by Lagos authorities, after being arraigned in Lagos for attending a party at the home of Nollywood actress Funke Akindele last weekend, which violated the city-wide lockdown.

According to a report from Pulse Nigeria, the "Soapy" singer and two other defendants—politician Babatunde Gbadamosi and his wife—were ordered to write formal apologies to the Government of Lagos, give written assurance that he will follow the ordinance going forward, and go into self-isolation for 14 days.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

news.

popular.