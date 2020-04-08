The 12 Songs You Need to Hear This Week
Featuring Sarkodie, Cassper Nyovest, Elaine, Darkovibes, Stogie T, Phyno, C Natty, and more.
Every week, we highlight the cream of the crop in music through our best music of the week column.
Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.
Elaine 'You're The One'
South African R&B sensation Elaine recently shared visuals to her hit single "You're the One." In the song, Elaine is telling the love of her life she has made up her mind about him being "the one." The artist recently broke down the meaning behind the song to Apple Music. "'I know you are the one,' I mean it doesn't get any deeper than that," she said. "Imagine someone telling you that you are the one. There are so many people in the world, and yet you are the one. That's why I even made it the title of the song 'cause to me it was like, that's crazy, I'm actually telling someone they are the one."
Sarkodie 'Sub Zero'
Sarkodie has dropped a new aggressive track in the shape of "Sub Zero." The song follows the star Ghanaian rapper as he throws back criticisms that have come his way from other rappers with his own ice cold flow. The new track was produced by Ghanaian beatmaker Altra Nova and mixed by PEE On Da BeaT. "Sub Zero" follows Sarkodie's turn-up single "Bumper," which dropped bak in February.
C Natty 'Ojah'
C Natty arrives in style with his new single "Ojah." The track, which is the first release from Mr Eazi's new group of #emPawa30 artists, sees the Nigerian artist delivering a highly-infectious and grooving concoction over jazz-leaning afrobeats produced by Killertunes. The new music video for "Ojah" is equally as stunning and follows the story of someone who doesn't take others' advice.
Cassper Nyovest feat Tweezy 'Amademoni'
After weeks of teasing "Amademoni," Cassper Nyovest has finally shared the single, which features Tweezy who's also responsible for the production. An airy pad whizzes across a big bassline as Cassper Nyovest celebrates his happiness and clearly sounds like he's in a great mood. He raps: "Bengi gibela i-taxi, man / Manje, I'm international, yeah / They know my raps and all." Tweezy delivers one of his trademark catchy hooks. After all, who can interpret a beat better than its creator?
Darkovibes 'Kpanlogo'
Buzzing Ghanaian artist Darkovibes shares his 14-song debut album, Kpanlogo, which features appearances from Runtown, Mr Eazi, King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, Joey B, Peruzzi, and Mugeez. The afrobeats artist and La Meme Gang member hits a stride with this new record, which includes previously released singles like "Come My Way" and "Inna Song (Gin & Lime)." "I chose the album title Kpanlogo because it not only reflects my heritage as a Ghanaian artist, but it also reflects the mode of the album and myself," says Darkovibes. "I reference culture and movement, but with a fresh twist—just like when urban youth started doing the Kpanlogo dance in the 1960s—it's about the future, and the past simultaneously."
Phyno 'Oso Ga Eme'
Phyno is back with his latest, "Osa Ga Eme," the latest single from his fourth studio album Deal With It. The track is a gritty banger, with a catchy hook that sees the MC delivering rapid rhymes in his native Igbo. The energetic music video features several hip-hop dancers who deliver standout performances as they move along to the songs lyrics. The video was directed by Unlimited LA.
Stogie T 'Love & War' feat. Lucille Slade
A few months ago, Stogie T highlighted the song "Love & War" as a single from his latest EP The Empire of Sheep, released in November 2019. After releasing a deluxe version of the project last week, today the south African emcee shares a music video for "Love & War," which features the emerging vocalist Lucille Slade. The visuals, which are the work of Cape Town-based filmmaker Motion Billy, are as striking as the song, which casts the spotlight on our heroes' flaws as human beings, especially infidelity and bad parenting. It must be noted that Stogie T was born in exile to parents who were involved in the struggle against apartheid.
TOBi 'Growth'
Nigerian-born, Toronto-based rapper TOBi makes music inspired by his early life move to Canada and the experiences around immigration and culture shock. He now comes through with the striking and highly-captivating video for "Growth," the first track from his latest album STILL.
CHAMPAGNE69 '15 GOONS'
South African hip-hop duo Champagne69 shared a new music video for their single "15 Goons." The song was produced by NotBenjamin alongside Ezechiel (SorryZeke). "15 Goons" is a minimalist 808 and bass-laden tune in which the duo glide with ease as they pay homage to their goons. The song's music video is fitting, as it shows Williestilios and Siyangena69 flanked by their goons as they gyrate to the beat and their raps. The music video for "15 Goons" was directed by Cape Town-based filmmaker Motion Billy who has been consistently directing visuals for South African hip-hop artists.
Ferow 'Love All' feat. Hagos Berhane
Eritrean-American artist Ferow came through with an uplifting pop-leaning tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle in the form of "Love All," featuring Hagos Berhane.
Odunsi (The Engine) 'Decided' feat. Tems
New school Nigerians Odunsi (The Engine) and Tems connect for this wavy new collaboration "Decided." "The song is for anyone that is battling with anything in their lives and dealing with loads of anxiety," Odunsi mentions, "it's about fighting death in sleep." Get into it above.
Tekno 'Kata'
Nigerian artist Tekno is back with his second single of the year, "Kata." The heavyweight artist and producer delivers a melodic track that sees him singing about his devotion to his lover over drum-filled production from Phantom. The track features subdued vocals from. the artist, and a beat that's easy to move along to. The song follows the track 'Beh Beh' which he released earlier this year.
