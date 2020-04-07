literature
News Brief
Rufaro Samanga
Apr. 07, 2020
Photo courtesy of Upile Chisala.

Upile Chisala set to host book readings on Instagram Live this week.

Join Upile Chisala For Soothing Readings of Her Latest Works

Malawian poet Upile Chisala is set to deliver readings from her three poetry collections on Instagram Live.

On the 8th of April, she'll be hosting a session where she'll read from her first two works Soft Magic and Nectar while the session on the 9th of April will include a reading from her latest work titled A Fire Like You. Both sessions will take place at 8 PM (SAST).

Chisala recently announced the news of her upcoming readings on social media.

The talented poet has released three collections of poetry thus far, all of which seek to empower Black women through a riveting exploration of love, vulnerability, femininity and liberation. As a 2018 OkayAfrica 100 Women honoree, we describe Chisala in the following words:

"Upile Chisala's version of a powerful woman is one who has flaws. She may fall short and cry at the kitchen sink from time to time, but she is dynamic and complex, strong and soft. Her strength lies in the fact that she is many things all at once. The Malawian storyteller's work is an expression of these multilayered women (she prefers the use of "womxn") in their many forms, particularly African women."

You can purchase Soft Magic, Nectar and A Fire Like You here.

Chisala is among the many artists and creatives who've settled into using social media to connect with their respective audiences during a time of social-distancing and national lockdowns due to the growing coronavirus outbreak.

READ: Here's How Artists are Navigating the World of Music Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak

Many African musicians have hopped onto YouTube's weekend online festival, "Stay Home #WithMe", which has seen live performances from the likes of Reekado Banks, Nadia Nakai, Manu WorldStar, Skales, Bongeziwe Mabandla, Simi, M.anifest and several other music heavyweights over the past two weekends.

