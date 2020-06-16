kenya
Popular
Zinhle Ngema
Jun. 16, 2020 01:22PM EST
(Photo by In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images)

US Missionary Worker Pleads Guilty to Sex Crimes in Kenyan Orphanage

After being investigated by the FBI and Kenya authorities, Gregory Dow pleaded guilty on Monday to sexually molesting Kenyan orphans as young as 11-years old.

Gregory Dow, a 61-year-old US missionary from Pennsylvania, has pleaded guilty to four counts of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a minor, between 2013 and 2017.

Dow moved to West Kenyan town Boito in 2008 to build and run the Dow Family Children's Home. To build the home, The Lancaster, PA native received partial funding from local churches and supporters. After having caught wind of the accusations, Dow fled Kenya in 2017 and returned to the US.

Prosecutors stated that Dow's victims ranged between the ages of 11 to 13 years old, and that, " [Dow] purported to be a Christian missionary who would care for these orphans. They called him 'Dad.' But, instead of being a father figure for them, he preyed on their youth and vulnerability."

It has also been revealed by the U.S. attorney's office that in 1996 Dow pleaded guilty to assault to commit sexual abuse in the US state of Iowa. At the time, he received two years' probation and was ordered to register as a sex offender for a decade.

On the matter, US attorney William McSwain went on to say, "Gregory Dow hid behind his supposed faith on the other side of the world, hoping no-one in the US would know or care about the children he abused. He was wrong."

From Your Site Articles
human rights kenya
South Africa Reframed
Collage by Ta'Ron Joyner

Reading for the End of the World

South African writer Bongani Kona gives us his reading list for the apocalypse.

This essay is part of OkayAfrica's SA Reframed series, featuring personal writing from some of South Africa's best young writers edited by Verashni Pillay.

There have been times in my life when I read as much as a book a week. But that avid reader is a stranger to me now; a stranger from a time when we could breathe in the air outside without being afraid.

That's all changed.

So is it absurd to recommend books to read during a global pandemic; when so many of us are — literally and figuratively — struggling to breathe? Or perhaps literature and art can provide the very consolation we need.

I'm too much on edge nowadays to read as much as I did before but the following are books I find myself returning to, in search of beauty, prescience, and instruction on how to live with loss.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Burna Boy, Sho Madjozi, Rema & More Earn 2020 BET Award Nominations

Other nominees include DRC's Innoss'B and Zimbabwe's Amapiano star Sha Sha.