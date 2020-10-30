Wizkid Releases Highly-Anticipated 'Made in Lagos' Album

Olamide 'Green Light'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5363b24af6327616e2e56c4e24a30911"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/kywkDPXJeC4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong>Olamide</strong> is back! The Nigerian heavyweight artist returned this week with his new 12-track album, <em>Carpe Diem. </em>"The project is a reflection of my mind, and also the current sound brewing underground in Nigeria," Olamide mentions. "It's a combination of a lot of traditional elements and also a sound from Nigeria called galala, which has a little bit of reggae/dancehall. It's also a fusion of something we call Celestial, which is when you are playing secular music in church. It's like taking pop to the church." Get into the highly-addictive "Green Light" above and keep an eye out for our interview with the Nigerian star.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLo8AT-BqJ-rDv3qe10F7DK33h9SbrhtVS" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Find out more</a></p>
Joeboy 'Lonely'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="579357c76c7e90bdbabf6a7964e4c274"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/0bjHDNoZrrQ?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Here is the first taste from Nigeria's rising star Joeboy's upcoming album. "Lonely" is a highly addictive affair. "Joeboy lays it all on the line on "Lonely," shooting his shot with the girl he's had his eye on. Turns out she's had her eyes on him, too, and it's happily ever after. Moral of the story: Never be afraid to share your feelings," his team says.</p><p><a href="https://empawa.lnk.to/JoeboyLonely" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Find out more</a></p>
NINIOLA 'LOOK LIKE ME'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c1adceebc6a031ff5e5fb1bda37d3a7d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Dmlh2x8wTBw?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/niniola" target="_self">Niniola</a></strong>'s new album, <em><a href="https://awal.ffm.to/coloursandsounds" target="_blank">Colours and Sounds</a></em>, opens with an invitation: to dance night and day. The Nigerian singer offers plenty of opportunity to do so throughout the album, but this first track on her sophomore release makes sure that the Niniola fans have come to know and love is still very much here amongst the success that's followed since her debut 2017 album, <em>This Is Me. </em>"It's still Niniola," she tells <em>OkayAfrica. "</em>My originality is still there, but definitely, you'll see growth in everything, from the first album to the second one."</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/niniola-sarz-interview-colours-and-sounds/" target="_self">Find out more</a></p>
Made Kuti 'Free Your Mind'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="54a8e4c21641d18ffe518ac9ae27b784"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/wyoAbMANuyc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/madekuti/?hl=en" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><strong>Made Kuti</strong></a><strong><u>,</u> </strong>son of <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/femi-kuti" target="_self">Femi Kuti</a> and grandson of <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/fela-kuti" target="_self">Fela</a>, is sharing his debut single and music video for <a href="http://madekuti.lnk.to/freeyourmind" target="_blank">"Free Your Mind."</a> The new song, in which Made plays all of the recorded instruments, continues a trail that's been blazed by his family for generations: pairing additive, deeply-layered afrobeat grooves with lyrics about sociopolitical consciousness. "'Free Your Mind' is very much inspired by the teachings I received from my father and his efforts to make me understand exactly what the black man and woman's situation is in Nigeria, Africa, and around the world," explains Made Kuti.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/made-kuti-new-single-free-your-mind/" target="_self">Find out more</a></p>
Banky W 'Talk and Do' feat. 2Baba, Timi Dakolo, Waje, Seun Kuti, Brookstone & LCGC<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c4a55e18cabf5f2468282ff709a2e060"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Sg1bBaSvQ4w?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/banky-w" target="_self">Banky W</a></strong> has just released a rousing new single titled "Talk and Do". The Nigerian artist's latest track features a number of music heavyweights including <strong>Seun Kuti</strong>, <strong>2Baba</strong>, <strong>Timi Dakolo</strong>, <strong>Brookstone & LCGC</strong>. The song comes amid continued <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/endsars" target="_self"><strong>#EndSARS</strong> protests</a> in Nigeria, the <strong>ZimbabweanLivesMatter</strong> movement, the <strong>Black Lives Matter</strong> movement across a number of countries and several other colossal movements taking place which are seeing Black people calling for change.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/listen-to-banky-w-new-single-talk-and-do-featuring-2baba-seun-kuti/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Wande Coal & Wale 'Again (Remix)'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e76634d96403e18010d228d38938e447"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/K3ycFeVcJOM?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Nigerian afropop heavyweight <strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/wande-coal" target="_self">Wande Coal</a></strong> has teamed up with famed American rapper <strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/wale" target="_self">Wale</a></strong> for a remix of his hit track "Again," off of his newly released EP, <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/wande-coal-realms-ep-listen/" target="_self"><em>Realms</em></a><em>. </em>While "Again" has been around for a minute, there's nothing like dope visuals to get the fire burning again. As is typical and unfortunate in our new world of socially distancing, the two weren't able to join forces and wardrobes for an epic collaborative video. Instead, Director <strong>Adasa Cookey</strong>'s brilliance manifested itself into a short film.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/wande-coal-wale-again-remix-video/" target="_self">Find out more</a></p>
AYLØ 'Romantic'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e5665a9c71a3dda4c198c8436ba89169"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/2-ABz44kqUA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Nigeria's <strong>AYLØ</strong> is announcing the new project, <em>Clairsentience</em> EP. Its lead single, "Romantic," is a meditative affair combining acoustic guitars and soft vocal melodies. The track is about "loving another person because you see some of yourself in them," the artist says.</p><p><a href="https://lnk.to/ayloromantic" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Mr Eazi & Major Lazer feat. Nicki Minaj & K4mo 'Oh My Gawd'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5a1279196bf22ee929e63fe53c833989"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/yM56t64NOXY?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Nigerian singer-songwriter <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/mr-eazi-africa-music-fund/" target="_self"><strong>Mr Eazi</strong> </a>has teamed up with production trio <strong>Major Lazer</strong> for their collective new single "Oh My Gawd." The single only gets stronger with features, with <strong>Nicki Minaj</strong> and fellow Nigerian artist <strong>K4mo</strong> also lending their voices. Taking lyrical inspiration from Black Uhuru and Baby Charm and their legendary contributions to reggae and dancehall classic hits, "Oh My Gawd" acts as Mr Eazi's first single off of his highly anticipated EP <em>Something Else. </em>The song features production from <strong>Fred Again</strong>, <strong>Diplo</strong> and co-production courtesy of <strong>Alex Gibson</strong>, <strong>Toddla T</strong> and <strong>Siba</strong>. </p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/mr-eazi-nicki-minaj-major-lazer-oh-my-gawd-video/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Blaqbonez 'BBC'<iframe allow="autoplay *; encrypted-media *;" frameborder="0" height="150" style="width:100%;max-width:660px;overflow:hidden;background:transparent;" sandbox="allow-forms allow-popups allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-storage-access-by-user-activation allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation" src="https://embed.music.apple.com/ng/album/bbc/1533483088?i=1533483226"></iframe><p>Nigerian rapper <strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/blaqbonez" target="_self">Blaqbonez</a></strong> is back and freakier than ever with his new single, "BBC." The latest track acts as the lead single off of the artist's forthcoming and highly anticipated EP which is yet to be officially announced. Produced by <strong>Spax</strong>, the love-soaked track borrows musical influences from the infamously hot and heavy Caribbean diaspora as Blaqbonez croons on his about his multiple rendezvous.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/blaqbonez-new-track-bbc/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Tega Starr & Mr Eazi 'French Kiss'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="19b446eba3d29999dc82ab64375977b8"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/h0Oy5S5N-MY?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Nigerian powerhouse <strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/mr-eazi" target="_self">Mr Eazi</a></strong> is out with another single off of his highly-anticipated, soon to be released <em>Something Else </em>EP<em>. </em>This time, track "French Kiss" is being thrown out to his loyal and eager fans. "French Kiss" comes as a collaboration with fellow Nigerian <strong>Tega Starr</strong>, and production credits to South Africa's current man of the hour <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/master-kg" target="_self">Master KG</a>, as well as Nigeria's <strong>Magic Sticks</strong>. This is Starr's introductory tune since being chosen as one of 30 artists selected by Mr Eazi himself to take part in his <a href="https://empawaafrica.com/" target="_blank">#emPawa30</a> project.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/mr-eazi-new-track-french-kiss-master-kg/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
<h2>Follow our NAIJA HITS playlist on <a href="https://open.spotify.com/user/okayafricaofficial/playlist/2v7oMBpPFa8HAPpbbwb1Ff?si=lsQD9u81RBSD3pS-vC2yDw" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Spotify here</a> and <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/playlist/naija-hits/pl.0b458368fe3748bb953b5a4604ad9b42" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Apple Music here</a>.</h2><p><br></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="380" src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/playlist/2v7oMBpPFa8HAPpbbwb1Ff" width="300"></iframe></div><p><br></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><iframe allow="autoplay *; encrypted-media *;" frameborder="0" height="450" sandbox="allow-forms allow-popups allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-storage-access-by-user-activation allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation" src="https://embed.music.apple.com/us/playlist/naija-hits/pl.0b458368fe3748bb953b5a4604ad9b42" style="width:100%;max-width:660px;overflow:hidden;background:transparent;"></iframe></div>