Nobantu Shabangu
Oct. 20, 2020 09:44AM EST

Trump to Remove Sudan from Terrorist List Following 330 Million Dollar Payment

President Donald Trump has announced that Sudan will be removed from the list of countries that allegedly sponsor terrorism after Sudan recently met the required payment of USD 330 million.

According to the New York Times, President Donald Trump has announced that Sudan will no longer be on America's terrorist list. This follows national orders by the United States' Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, that demanded that Sudan pay USD 330 million in compensation. The compensation is for alleged terrorist attacks on US embassies in both Tanzania and Kenya in 2008. BBC reports that Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok confirmed that the funds have been transferred and is "awaiting confirmation of receipt" from the US. The country is still reeling from over 17 years of civil wars and has been unable to engage in international trade due to having been blacklisted by the US.

Read: New Sudanese Peace Deal Ends Seventeen Year Civil War

Trump, who is currently running for a second term in office, announced the news on Twitter.

Sudan was added to the US terrorist in 1993 for allegedly sponsoring Al-Qaeda during Omar al-Bashir's presidency. Al-Qaeda, an Islamist militant organisation, was reportedly responsible for the simultaneous bombing attacks on US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania in 2008. The attacks killed over 200 people. Two years later, Al-Qaeda publicly claimed responsibility for the bombing of U.S.S. Cole Navy ship which killed 17 sailors and fatally wounded over 39 people.

This controversial announcement is seen by Africans as another bullying tactic by Trump to secure the presidency for a second term. Trump has never perceived African countries in a particularly good light and infamously called them "shithole countries". Furthermore, he implemented a Muslim travel ban on African countries that have predominantly Muslim populations. Trump's announcement is yet another tepid attempt to appear as a hero to the ever-threatened United States.

Sudan is recovering from 30 years of tyrannical rule under former President al-Bashir in addition to 17 years of violent civil wars. The Sudanese government only agreed to pay the compensation fee due to political pressures for the country to become economically stable. Hamdok reportedly said that Sudan was looking forward to the official notification by the US authorities. Being on the list, he said, had cost the country "too much".

Twitter responses have been contrary to Hamdok's optimism about the payment opening doors for Sudan. Many believe the payment should not have been made in the first place.






Audio
Photo by Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

How Davido's 'FEM' Became the Unlikely #EndSARS Protest Anthem

When Nigerian youth shout the line "Why everybody come dey para, para, para, para for me" at protests, it is an act of collective rebellion and rage, giving flight to our anger against the police officers that profile young people, the bureaucracy that enables them, and a government that appears lethargic.

Some songs demand widespread attention from the first moments they unfurl themselves on the world. Such music are the type to jerk at people's reserves, wearing down defenses with an omnipresent footprint at all the places where music can be shared and enjoyed, in private or in communion; doubly so in the middle of an uncommonly hot year and the forced distancing of an aggressive pandemic that has altered the dynamics of living itself. Davido's "FEM" has never pretended to not be this sort of song. From the first day of its release, it has reveled in its existence as the type of music to escape to when the overbearing isolation of lockdown presses too heavily. An exorcism of ennui, a sing-along, or a party starter, "FEM" was made to fit whatever you wanted it to be.

However, in the weeks since its release, the song has come to serve another purpose altogether. As young Nigerians have poured out into the streets across the country to protest against the brutality of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, known as SARS, "FEM" has kept playing with the vigour of a generational protest anthem. From Lagos to Abia to Benin and Abuja, video clips have flooded the Internet of people singing word-for-word to Davido's summer jam as they engage in peaceful protests. In one video, recorded at Alausa, outside the Lagos State Government House, youths break into an impromptu rendition of the song when the governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, tried addressing them; chants of "O boy you don dey talk too much" rent through the air, serving as proof of their dissatisfaction with his response to their demands—and the extortionist status quo.

Image supplied by artist.

South African Amapiano Hit 'John Vuli Gate' Smashes Shazam Charts

South African hit song 'John Vuli Gate' by Mapara A Jazz featuring Ntosh Gazi and Colano has recorded the highest entry into Shazam's global chart following the #JohnVuliGateChallenge on social media.

Hit song "John Vuli Gate" by amapiano duo Mapara A Jazz featuring Ntosh Gazi and Colano has smashed Shazam's global charts. The song recorded the highest entry into the international chart following social media craze on TikTok and Twitter. The #JohnVuliGateChallenge is the latest dance trend that has been prompted by the infectious song.

News Brief
Still taken from YouTube.

South African Health Minister Tests Positive for COVID-19

South African Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize and has wife, Dr May Mkhize, have both tested positive for COVID-19. Dr Mkhize has encouraged South Africans to continue social distancing whilst undergoing self-isolation.

According to TimesLIVE South African Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize has publicly stated that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Mkhize shared the news via social media this past Sunday. The news has been disappointing for many South Africans as Mkhize has been actively and competently guiding the country through the national lockdown through his medical expertise. Messages of support have poured in on Twitter after the release of the Minister's statement.

The Year Is 2020 & the Future of Nigeria Is the Youth

We discuss the strength in resolve of Nigeria's youth, their use of social media to speak up, and the young digital platforms circumventing the legacy media propaganda machine. We also get first-hand accounts from young creatives on being extorted by SARS and why they believe the protests are so important.