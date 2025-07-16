Ayo Edebiri, Cynthia Erivo, Uzo Aduba, and Ruth Negga Snag Primetime Emmy Nominations 2025

American actors of Nigerian descent, Ayo Edebiri and Uzo Aduba, will compete against each other for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. Edebiri is nominated for playing Sydney Adamu in The Bear, a role that earned her the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series back in 2023. She’s also nominated for directing the sixth episode of the third season, released last year.

Aduba, who’s a three-time Emmy winner, is in the comedy lead actress category for her compelling turn in Netflix’s mystery comedy hit show, The Residence. It’s her first time snagging a lead actress nomination, after competing and winning supporting actress Emmys, including two wins for her breakout performances in Orange is the New black.

Edebiri and Aduba will face stiff competition in the comedy lead actress category from three other nominees, including the creator of the hit show Abbott Elementary and a former winner, Quinta Brunson. This marks the second consecutive year that the majority of nominees in this category are women of color.

Irish Ethiopian actressreceived her first Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. She’s up for her role as Barbara Sabich in the Apple TV+ legal thriller, Presumed Innocent. A win would make Negga the first non-American winner of the category in fourteen years.