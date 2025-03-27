340ml’s Timeless Legacy Lives On

The Mozambican band opens up about their long hiatus, the chemistry that never faded, and what it took to get back on stage together.

Mozambican band 340ml onstage in front of a packed audience.

Mozambican band 340ml reunited for a series of one-off shows.

Photo by Stephen Obi and Ratanang Agency

In December, the Mozambican multigenre band 340ml announced a series of one-off shows for their reunion tour. The news arrived as an early Christmas gift for those who came of age during the band's tenure and those who might have been too young to check them out but listened to their music nonetheless.

The tour began with two shows in Maputo, where the band's enduring chemistry was immediately apparent as years of shared musical history shone through their performance. From there, the tour expanded to include Johannesburg and Cape Town, reconnecting with audiences who had followed their journey from inception.

"There was that soccer team vibe. People in Maputo came and were pushing us," says Tiago Correia-Paulo, the band's guitarist. "If we hadn't done those two shows in Maputo, we would have been eaten alive [by other locations]."

Emerging in the early 2000s, 340ml started as a backup band for hip-hop acts before releasing their debut album, Moving (2003), followed by Sorry For The Delay (2008). By the early 2010s, the quartet decided to part ways as members grew increasingly impatient with life on the road and sought to explore other creative and commercial opportunities.


Their return was triumphant at the Komdraai Creativity and Impact Hub, located just outside Johannesburg. When the familiar refrain "likolokoti tse makiloeng 340" ("cans that are marked 340") blared through the speakers, nearly four thousand fans responded in unison.

Getting the Band Back Together

"We kind of decided not to end the band. We just stopped taking shows, and we stopped recording songs. And we slowly faded out. We kept on hanging out, seeing each other all the time," says Correia-Paulo.

There was always talk of doing something as a band again, but the conditions had to be right. The last time they'd played together before this was in Johannesburg in 2018, but that formation lacked two of the group's members. Paulo Jorge Chibanga is 340ml's energetic and charismatic drummer, Rui Miguel Soeiro is the enigmatic bassist, and Pedro da Silva Pinto is the philosophical vocalist and songwriter who plays harmonica onstage. Together, they make a dub-based sound that borrows from marrabenta, punk, hip-hop, bossa nova, and beyond.

340ml owe this mash-mash of rhythms to their time in the Johannesburg underground scene during a time when names likeSimphiwe Dana,Tumi Molekane (also known asStogie T), Kwani Experience, and others were establishing themselves in the South African music industry.


When Moving turned 20 in 2023, they were reminded again of their plan to tour one more time, but the logistics still weren't right. "We always kept it open; when there's a good partnership that allows us to be creative and return to this, we'll do it. And it was always based on that."
Mozambican band 340ml onstage playing a reunion show.

Mozambican band 340ml reunion shows started in Maputo before heading into Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Photo by Stephen Obi and Ratanang Agency

In 2024, the multidisciplinary creative company Ratanang Agency approached them with an irresistible production deal. All they needed to do was focus on playing a great show. "It was nice to get back in the room with all the guys. Initially, it was touch-and-go in terms of 'you do this, you do that.' But then, a couple of days later, it felt like no year had passed. It felt like we were right in the same place, obviously a little bit older." At the show, Correia-Paulo told the audience that they were expecting "a vibe" but were overwhelmed by the turn-out. Chibanga, the drummer, says that the reception was "unbelievable."

Music That Unites South Africa and Mozambique

"The music we did proves to be timeless, and I think it will continue to be timeless — for the lyrical and music content. If you go back to what Pedro says in those lyrics, he's addressing today. Before, it was a little bit, I wouldn't say, alien, but the clever ones got it. Today, it has started making much more sense," says the drummer.

He continues, "We represent the unity between South Africa and Mozambique through the years. Most of the underground workers from South Africa are Mozambicans; there's a love story between Graça Machel and Madiba. 340ml as a band brought blacks and whites together. Aside from the music, this is what we did for South Africa. In a very simplified way, because we were not South Africans, people felt comfortable attending these events. This band, in one go, managed to bring people together. And that's what we also saw at the gigs: multi-colored situations."

Thandiswa Mazwai joined them for a performance of "Make It Happen" that segued into her song, "Ingoma." The way she commanded the stage, shared stories and humbled herself before the musicians and singing crowd proved she was a class act. Stogie T joined for "Movimento" and stayed to perform Tumi and the Volume's "La têtê savant," creating a mini-reunion. Correia-Paulo and Chibanga were also part of The Volume.


"We were exposed to a lot of amazing bands from South Africa. The music scene back then, and I'll say back then because I think it died a little bit, was amazing. I literally camped at the Bassline. I sat there every day watching through all those sets – Abdullah Ibrahim, Zim Ngqawana, Sidney Mnisi, Carlo Mombelli, Oliver Mtukudzi. It was a daily dish-out of music that did not stop, and this truly shaped me, shaped the band, shaped the music," concluded Chibanga.

