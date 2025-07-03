What It’s Like To … Be a Competitive Breakdancer in Kenya

Growing up, Acy Kare was an introverted child. Dance was something she did at church or at home with her mother. But after high school, everything changed when she walked into a community center and saw people spinning on their heads. That moment sparked a curiosity that quickly turned into a deep passion.

Today, Kare, 24, is one of the few visible b-girls in Kenya's breaking or breakdancing scene. The space is still predominantly male, but her presence is helping to shift that. Through hard work and consistency, she has made her way into competitive circles and international events. "I couldn't even do one push-up when I started," she says. "But I kept going because I wanted to be that girl spinning on her head."

Kare shares her story with OkayAfrica, reflecting on how breaking gave her confidence, opened doors, and inspired her to create more space for Kenyan women in the sport.

Kare: Dance is my way of expressing myself. I was an introvert growing up. But once I started dancing, I found my voice. I found my people. I've been breaking since 2020. Before that, I danced in church and later tried dancehall, but I eventually got tired of it. Then I met some breakdancers and I really wanted to know what that feels like. From that moment, I never looked back. I mainly joined out of curiosity. My first class was challenging. I arrived late, and some little kids were already flipping. But the coach was nice and encouraging. Now, five years later, I'm part of a group called Halisi Breakin. I'm one of two girls. We train at our community center from Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. What drew me in was seeing that there weren't many girls doing it. I thought it would be so cool to see a woman doing headspins, handstands, and backflips. I wanted to be that girl. The breaking scene in Kenya is way bigger than people think. In Nairobi, there are strong communities in areas like Kibera, Kangemi, Kayole, and Dandora. Outside Nairobi, you'll find scenes in Nakuru and Mombasa. Each year, all these dancers come together for the Kenyan Breaking Championship, held at Alliance Française. More than 500 breakers participate in a week of workshops that culminate in fierce battles. This past November, I won the competition. The community is super welcoming. Whether you know just one move or none at all, you're accepted. That's what makes it beautiful. Breaking is a sport, and you have to understand the basics. But everyone starts somewhere. If you're interested, simply show up. Every area has community classes, and people are happy to guide you. But it's also tough. Really tough. It took me five years to reach a level where I could compete. When I started, I couldn't even do one push-up. I was very weak. So I had to push myself hard. I started running, going to the gym, arriving early to practice, and taking extra classes. Since there weren't many girls to compete with, I had to match the level of the guys.

Breaking has taken Acy Kare from Nairobi to Brazil. Pictured here at the Red Bull BC One World Final in Rio, she says the sport has opened doors she never imagined. Photo by Acy Kare

I was supposed to attend a qualifier for the Olympics, but my passport was delayed. So I had to give up my spot. Still, it was amazing to see breaking included in the Games. When it was removed from the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, it drew more attention to the sport. People started asking why, and that curiosity helped raise awareness. I remember when Raygun, the Australian competitor, went viral at the Olympics . I don't understand why people hated on her. In breaking, you're not supposed to look like anyone else. If you do, that's called biting. She was having fun and showing her personality. That's precisely what breaking is about, and I thought she was really cool. For me, breaking is about being original. I used to watch a lot of battles in the U.S., and people here would start copying that style. However, I now see more African dancers incorporating traditional moves. It's going to be amazing when we're breaking using African rhythms and movements. Everyone has their way of moving. You can be given the same move, but each of us will interpret it in our own way. That's what makes it real.