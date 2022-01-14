The 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Burna Boy, Wizkid, Kofie Mole, Joey B, Imarhan, Rema, and more
Burna Boy 'B. D'OR' feat. WizKid
Nigerian musical heavyweights Burna Boy and Wizkid joined forces yet again to bring fans an upbeat, musical event of note. After dropping the single "B. D'Or" late last year, the respective Grammy-award winning musicians released the music video — and the visuals are everything and more. The track comes from Nigerian-British producer P2j and grabs its inspiration from one of the most prestigious trophies given to professional soccer players, the Ballon d'Or.
IMARHAN 'Adar Newlan' feat. Gruff Rhys
Tuareg rockers IMARHAN are preparing the release of their new album Aboogi due January 28 on City Slang. In this lovely new meditative single, "Adar Newlan," the group connects with Super Furry Animals' Gruff Rhys for a Welsh-meets-Tamasheq composition. It comes accompanied by an eye-grabbing animated video,by Fantômes which depicts "a man coming to listen to a group of Tuaregs who recall the legendary struggles of their ancestors as they sit by the fireside."
Rokia Koné & Jacknife Lee 'Kurunba'
Malian singer Rokia Koné is linking up with producer Jacknife Lee for the upcoming Bamanan album due February 18 via Real World Records. The pair have now shared the single and music video for "Kurunba," an energetic blend of Koné's captivating vocals and dizzying drum work. “Kurunba tells the story of a particular woman who was freed from her isolation,” explains Rokia. “On the day of her daughter's wedding she sang this song, and the same people who had tried to lock her up were transformed into dogs and flies. It’s like a curse.”
Kofi Mole feat. Joey B 'Work'
Ghana's Kofi Mole comes through with a rap banger in the shape of "Work," which features contributions from fellow buzzing Ghanaian Joey B. The hard-hitting "Work" is the first single off Kofi Mole's anticipated new mixtape, Knackaveli.
FKA twigs x Rema 'jealousy'
FKA Twigs dropped her new mixtape, Caprisongs, today. The tape contains "Jealousy," a fire new collaboration with none-other-than Nigeria's buzzing young gun Rema. The Nigerian artist hops in on the second verse of the song to drop a laidback verse about a girl who's too much in her feelings. "Jealousy" is Rema's first drop of 2022, following last year which saw him release the standout tracks "Bounce" and "Soundgasm," both of which made it onto our Best Nigerian Songs of the Year list.
