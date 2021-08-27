The 6 Songs You Need to Hear This Week
Featuring Burna Boy x Don Jazzy, Juls x Niniola, Franglish x Aya Nakamura, Liya and more.
Every week, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column.
Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.
Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
Burna Boy 'Question' ft. Don Jazzy
Burna Boy comes through with a brand new single and music video with the help of veteran producer and Mavin Records CEO Don Jazzy. In "Question," the Nigerian superstar can be heard going in over a light guitars and airy synth chords. It's a breezy song that comes paired with a new music video that follows both Burna and Don Jazzy as they hang with the youth. All the positivity, however, is contrasted by a secondary story line of a violent fight for who's king of the local streets.
Juls 'Love Me' ft. Niniola
British-Ghanaian artist, producer and DJ Juls connects with Nigerian singer Niniola for a head-nodding concoction in the form of "Love Me," the second single from his upcoming album. The track sees Juls blending horns and guitars inspired by Fela and Tony Allen's afrobeat sound over an amapiano-leaning beat. It's all brought together by Niniola's soothing vocal delivery.
Franglish x Aya Nakamura 'Sans moi'
Franglish and French-Malian Aya Nakamura connect for the highly-addictive new jam "Sans Moi," a standout from his latest album Vibe. Get into this late summer anthem above.
Liya 'Adua'
24-year-old Nigerian singer Liya is the first female signee to Davido's DMW label. Her debut 6-song project, Alari, and accompanying lead single "Adua" see her showcasing an immediately-grabbing vocal delivery and style. Watch the music video for "Adua" above.
Native Soul 'Teenage Dreams'
Young South African production duo Native Soul come through with the banging amapiano track "Teenage Dreams," the latest single off their upcoming album on Awesome Tapes From Africa. Get into it above.
Mayorkun 'Let Me Know'
Nigerian star Mayorkun shares his latest single, "Let Me Know," a sweet blend of afro-fusion and pop sensibilities. Listen above.
Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
- How East African Musicians Are Making Money Today - OkayAfrica ›
- Museke Online African Music Awards Winners - OkayAfrica ›
- Here's a List of the 2020 South African Music Awards (SAMAs ... ›
- OkayAfrica ›
- The Lion King: A Music Story | Presented by Disney - OkayAfrica ›
- Apple Music Celebrates Talent Across the Continent with 'Africa ... ›
- 9 Vintage African Records You Need in Your Life - OkayAfrica ›
- The 11 Best East African Songs of 2021 So Far - OkayAfrica ›
- The 10 Best African Music Festivals - OkayAfrica ›
- Sample Chief, a Go-To Platform for African Music Knowledge, Share ... ›