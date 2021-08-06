heat of the week
Music
OkayAfrica
Aug. 06, 2021 02:08PM EST
(YouTube)

Yaw Tog in "Fake Ex"

The 7 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Sarkodie, Joeboy, Yaw Tog, Blxckie x Oxlade, Ayra Starr and more.

Every week, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column.

Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.

Sarkodie 'Rollies and Cigars'

Ghanaian rap king Sarkodie comes through with the flashy music video for the Kayso-produced "Rollies and Cigars," off his newly-released album No Pressure. Watch the Yaw Skyface-directed clip above and make sure you check out our brand new interview with Sarkodie.

Ayra Starr '19 & Dangerous'

Mavin Records' new star, Ayra Starr, has shared her debut album, 19 & Dangerous. Throughout its 11-songs you can hear the Nigerian teenager showcase just why she's got the whole country paying attention. Check out our new interview with Ayra here.

Blxckie x Oxlade 'Joy'

South African hip-hop artist Blxckie connects with Nigerian star Oxlade for the uplifting "Joy." The single comes along with the announcement of B4 Now Deluze, a deluxe version of his debut album which will include features from Alone, Leodaleo, Rowlene, and Christer.

Yaw Tog 'Fake Ex'

18-year-old Yaw Tog, one of the main names coming out of Ghana's Drill scene, returned with the new visuals for "Fake Ex" off his Time EP. The Koopoku Studios-directed music video sees a girl do Yaw Tog wrong, but the rapper turns things around once he "makes it big."

GLOR1A 'Metal' EP

London-based GLOR1A continues her head-turning explorations into dysptopian electronic R&B with her new 7-song EP, Metal. This haunting collection of songs—which feature production from the likes of Gaika and Ikonika—is sung from the point of view of a malfunctioning Black femme-bot (GLOR1A). It's well-worth diving into. Revisit our past interview with GLOR1A for more.

Joeboy 'Better Thing'

Joeboy continues to drop visuals from his excellent album, Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic. Get into the lighthearted music video for "Better Thing" above.

M3NSA 'Eyes But No Eyes'

Ghana's M3NSA shares "Eyes But No Eyes," a song in which he poignantly points at the state of the world. The video is a beautiful play of light and dark, shot during a 10-hour blackout in Accra with the use of generators. Watch it above.

Interview

Ayra Starr Is Ready For This

We spend an afternoon with the Nigerian teen star in Lagos and find out everything about her debut album, 19 & Dangerous.

It's late on a Sunday afternoon in July when my Uber drives onto the street where Mavin Records headquarters are located on Lagos Island. I check my phone once again to confirm the address, but when I pull up to the studio, there is no way this could be mistaken for anything other than the home of one of Nigeria's biggest music labels.

I also check my messages to confirm that we don't have to move my interview with Ayra Starr again. We have already done that several times, however, it's neither Ayra nor her management's fault — that's just life when you're a rising superstar. In the last few days, she has hopped on several flights, had multiple recording sessions and, when she and I had last checked in, had been wrapped up in the immigration office where she'd been trying to get her international passport renewed.

When Ayra Starr and I finally meet, she is wearing a Billie Eilish beanie, sweatshirt, cargo pants and white kicks as she props back on a chair. She doesn't have any makeup on. Ayra tells me excitedly that she's a fan of the singer and the conversation turns to Billie Eilish, then to zodiac symbols as the young Nigerian star tells me she's a Gemini.

We're seated in the sitting area of Mavin's studio and Ayra is getting ready to record more, even though her album is ready. She's here often, she tells me, always recording and fixing already recorded material. Even when she isn't here, she's writing and thinking of new music.

"Sometimes, I'm on a bus, or at least when I used to still enter buses, and I'll just have inspiration and start writing or singing." Ayra Starr tells OkayAfrica. "I still do that today."

Keep reading... Show less

