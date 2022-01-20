The world's biggest afrobeats festival adds impressive international names to the roster.
Summer 2022 is gearing up to be the sweetest we've had in years. Adding to the excitement is Afro Nation's 2022 festival to be hosted in European beach haven, Portugal, this July.
As the second phase of lineup announcements reached fans this week, the musical festival seems to be covering all bases and genres. Big names including American R&B singer Chris Brown, rapper Megan Thee Stallion, Nigerian faves Wizkid, Burna Boy, and "Love Nwantiti" crooner CKay, and so many more promise to make this festival one worth spending three days on the beach for. UK breakthrough artists Pa Salieu, ShaSimone and masked phenomenon Midas The Jagaban have recently been announced as performers too.
Names are still being released, but so far the afrobeats lineup includes Nigerian rappers Naira Marley, Nigerian singers Rema and Tems, with exciting reggae-dancehall acts from Beenie Man, Koffee, and Patoranking. South Africa will be showing up and out throughout all three days of the festival, with vibe creator and dancer Kamo Mphela coming along to share how South Africans really get down, with budding DJs DBN Gogo, Uncle Waffles bringing their talents to Praia Da Rocha Beach event. A host of DJs—Focalistic, Vigro Deep, Young Stunna Major League DJz, and Dj Maphorisa—will be spreading the amapiano sovereignty across the globe as the first international venue to have so many from the genre perform.
There hasn't been an Afro Nation music festival in over 2 years, due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, so the event hosts have been working on ways to make it up.
Pre-sale tickets to Afro Nation Portugal 2022 begin Thursday 27th January at 9 am (GMT), before going on general sale on Friday the 28th at the same time. For more information on the event, and how to get a spot in the crown, visit https://afronation.com/sign-up/.
Poster courtesy of Afro Nation Portugal 2022
