AKA Shares Fitting Visuals for ‘Energy’ Featuring Gemini Major
Watch AKA and Gemini Major's music video for 'Energy.'
AKA's recently released single "Energy" is about unplugging from the hustle and bustle of the city and taking some time out to recharge ("I gotta go, I'll be back in a minute").
In the song's music video, which premiered on YouTube yesterday, Supa Mega and his collaborator Gemini Major take a road trip in a five-vehicle road trip.
The video consists of performance scenes by the two artists to a backdrop of South Africa's adorable mountain ranges. Given the current state of affairs with the lockdown prohibiting a lot of activities, the video is somewhat of a flex.
"Energy" is one of three singles released by AKA in May. The rapper is currently in a marathon of music videos—all three songs are getting treated to visuals every week. "Energy" follows the video for "Cross My Heart," which was released last week. "Monuments," which features AKA's frequent collaborator Yanga Chief and Grandmaster Ready D, will follow next week.
Just like most artists, AKA is adapting to the lockdown and restrictions enforced by governments across the world to combat the Covid-19 pandemic—releasing content consistently. Apart from music, Supa Mega has been creating content for his personal app which consists of interviews and live performances.
Watch the music video for "Energy" below and revisit the video for "Cross My Heart" here.
AKA - Energy (Official Music Video) ft. Gemini Major youtu.be
