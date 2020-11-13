Gemini Major Drops Single 'Action Figure' Featuring AKA Ahead of EP Release
Gemini Major and AKA team up again in new single 'Action Figure' from Gemini Major's upcoming EP 'Slum Kid'.
Gemini Major has started off the weekend on a banging note with single release "Action Figure" featuring AKA. This song comes from Gemini Major's much anticipated EP, Slum Kid. When AKA and Gemini Major collaborate hits are made and "Action Figure" is no different.
"Action Figure" will have hip-hop heads bobbing and swaying till early morning. Gemini Major brings in a dancehall feel to the song and AKA, of course, just lands it with his sick raps. The track is yet another sample evidence of Gemini Major's good ear for beats. He is the producer behind some songs on AKA's Bhovamania. The master producer tweeted that the even though the lockdown was hard on him, it had also revived his creativity.
Read: AKA's 'Bhovamania' Decoded
Lockdown surely punished,But creatively it’s the best thing that could have happened to me,I found my sound during… https://t.co/E7AUBvDNWa— #SLUMKID 27/11/2020 (@#SLUMKID 27/11/2020)1604932156.0
Slum Kid will consist of five tracks with features from Nasty C, AKA, Riky Rick, K.O, Emtee, Tellaman and The Big Hash. "Right Now" and "Right Now Reloaded" are previously released singles form the EP. According to Hype Magazine, Slum Kid traces back to Gemini Major's humble beginnings, and pays homage to the hustle and breaking out of the slums he grew up in. The EP is produced by Gemini Major, Select Play (Tellaman & Lastee) and Sonye.
SlumKid is scheduled for release on 27 November, and is available for preorder on iTunes, pre-add on Apple Music and pre-save on Spotify.
Listen to Gemini Major's "Action Fgure" featuring AKA on YouTube.
Gemini Major - Action Figure (feat. AKA) www.youtube.com
