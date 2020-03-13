coronavirus outbreak
Rufaro Samanga
Mar. 13, 2020 06:14AM EST
Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images.

South Africans are calling on Ramaphosa to issue a travel ban amid coronavirus outbreak.

South Africans Call on Government to Issue Travel Ban to Contain Coronavirus Outbreak

President Cyril Ramaphosa, however, says it is "too early" to issue a travel ban with regards to the COVID-19 outbreak.

South Africans are calling on their government and President Cyril Ramaphosa to issue a travel ban to prevent the further importing of the coronavirus by travellers from hard-hit countries as well as South Africans returning from those affected countries.

President Ramaphosa has however stated that it is still "too early" to issue a travel ban and instead advised South Africans to remain on "high alert" and take the necessary precautionary measures to protect themselves.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa currently stands at 16 and not 17 as was initially reported, after a patient who was thought to have the coronavirus recently tested negative. Only one of those cases has been the result of local transmission. The rest of the cases have been the direct result of a group of 7 South Africans who travelled to Italy and upon returning to the country, all tested positive for the coronavirus.

While the group has since been quarantined, a number of those who had been in contact with the group, have subsequently contributed to overall figure.

African countries including Uganda and Lesotho have already implemented travel restrictions. While Lesotho has banned international travel altogether, Uganda has suspended flights from high-risk countries including the US, UK, China, France, Italy and several others. However, it is unlikely that South Africa will follow suit.

Having recently entered a technical recession, and with the negative effects of the outbreak already affecting tourism, President Ramaphosa may be attempting to prevent further economic distress. Many feel however, that the move may exacerbate the growing public health crisis in a country where millions are already affected by tuberculosis and HIV and therefore vulnerable to COVID-19.

Admittedly, the majority of the cases in each affected African country has been a result of international travel.

Take a look at some of the reactions from South Africans on social media below:







south africa social media covid-19 coronavirus outbreak
Still from YouTube

Trevor Noah Says Farewell to His Live Studio Audience With a Humorous Musical Tribute

The comedian announced that he'll be suspending live audience recordings of his show due to coronavirus.

Trevor Noah's The Daily Show will stop recording with a live studio audience, beginning on Monday due to the coronavirus.

The South African comedian made the announcement during Thursday night's show, stating that he needed to do "his part" in helping combat the spread of the virus. Despite the unfortunate news, Noah made the announcement on a light-hearted note by serenading the audience with a comedic musical tribute.

In the farewell song, the host reminisces about some of his favorite types of guests over the years, singing: "I'm gonna miss those guys who love to explain the show / The people with the weird-ass laughs are the ones I'll miss the most / The guy who came to kill me, but then I won him over with my jokes / The fans who came from Africa and just wanted to hear about home / No one knows about Uganda, man, but I'm gonna miss you!"

(Photo by Jerome Gilles/NurPhoto via Getty Images).

These are the 14 African Countries That Have Reported Cases of Coronavirus

Here's an updated country-by-country break down of coronavirus' presence in Africa.

UPDATE 03/13: Kenya, Gabon and Ghana are the latest African countries to be affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Yesterday, the Kenyan government confirmed its first case of coronavirus in a citizen who had returned from the US via London, according to reports by Bloomberg.

Ghana's health ministry confirmed that its first two cases were also imported and had been the result of travellers returning from Turkey and Norway. Meanwhile, the Gabonese government reported that its first case of coronavirus was a traveller who had been returning from France.

Additionally, Senegal has reported five new cases of coronavirus bringing the total number of cases to 10. Algeria, which now has 24 confirmed coronavirus cases, has reported its first death. South Africa, on the other hand, has confirmed 8 new cases of coronavirus bringing its total to 24 as well.

- RS


UPDATE 03/12: The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is the latest African country to confirm the presence of coronavirus.

Yesterday, the DRC's health department reported that a Belgian citizen who had been in the country for a few days, had tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Anadolu Agency. The individual has since been quarantined at a hospital in the capital city of Kinshasa. It is the West African country's first recorded case.

Health Minister Eteni Longondo broke the news saying, "I would like to announce to the Congolese population that we diagnosed this morning the first case of coronavirus." Longondo added that, "It has been discovered in a Belgian national who has come to stay here for a few days."

Senegal, on the other hand, confirmed its fifth case in the city of Touba just a few hours ago, according to News24. A Senegalese national who ordinarily resides in Italy, reportedly visited a doctor in the "holy city" after exhibiting symptoms. The West African country is now currently developing "rapid test kits" which will aim to diagnose coronavirus in just 10 minutes of testing.

Additionally, South Africa's number of confirmed cases has now risen to 17. As of last week Thursday, the number of cases stood at 13 and spanned four provinces including Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. However, the first locally transmitted case has now been reported in the Free State province.

- RS

Continue for Original Story:

Globally, there are more than 115,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). There have been over 4,000 deaths due to the virus, while around 65,000 people who were infected have recovered. By and large though, Africa has been affected by the virus on a much smaller scale than the continents of Europe, North America and Asia, with just 100 reported across the continent, according to BBC Africa. As of Tuesday afternoon, a total of two deaths have occurred on the continent, one in Egypt and another in Morocco.

While the spread of coronavirus appears to be slowing down in China and South Korea, other countries are seeing an increase in confirmed cases. Italy, where 463 people have died—the most in any country outside of China—is currently on nationwide lockdown due to the outbreak. Iran reported the highest single day toll after 54 people died within 24 hours. The death toll in the United States has reached 27.

READ: Coronavirus: Africa is Not the Center of This Epidemic and the West is Pissed.

Video
Photo courtesy of the artist.

Watch J.Derobie's New Boxing Video For 'Back It'

Video Premiere: The buzzing Ghanaian act and emPawa artist comes through with a new music video for "Back It."

Ghana's J.Derobie turned heads last year when he arrived in a big way with his hit single "Poverty." The track, released through Mr Eazi's emPawa, was one of. our top picks for the Best Ghanaian Songs of 2019.

J.Derobie is now returning with the brand new music video for his latest Uche B-produced dancehall banger, "Back It," which we're premiering here today.

The new Accra-shot music video, directed by Babs Direction, follows J.Derobie to a boxing gym and ring as he trains to become a champion, while also splicing in scenes of the Ghanaian artist as a military leader.

"The idea was to create a song to show resiliency, to show courage, to show that you are not weak, and you can handle challenges that come your way," J.Derobie tells OkayAfrica. "To prove that yeah, you are a man."

"The boxing concept came from the director. The song sounds so hard, so he was picturing something like boxing. In boxing, you are not afraid of your opponent, and it's all about winning. We shot at a boxing gym in Accra, Jamestown. It's a real gym, and those pictures are legends from back in the day like Azumah Nelson and Joshua Clottey," he continues.

"When you see me in the [military] uniform, that is like I am a president addressing the nation, a leader. Every leader shows courage, every leader is not afraid of challenges, every leader is not afraid to go into whatever situation, and face the challenges for their people," J.Derobie explains.

Watch the striking new music video for "Back It" below.

Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for 105.1.

Davido Postpones 'A Good Time' Tour Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Davido has postponed the rest of his tour in North America due to the health concerns surrounding the growing COVID-19 outbreak.

Davido has recently announced that he'll be postponing the rest of his A Good Time tour in North America due to the recent coronavirus outbreak.

He believes the decision to postpone the tour is in the best interest of his fans as it pertains to their individual and collective health.

