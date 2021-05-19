Listen to Our 'South African Hip-Hop x Amapiano' Playlist
This 28-song playlist illustrates the developing relationship between South African hip-hop and amapiano, covered in our feature story 808s & Log Drums.
South African hip-hop has finally fallen in love with amapiano. In an in-depth article, OkayAfrica contributor Madzadza Miya and our South Africa Arts and Culture Editor Sabelo Mkhabela recently chronicled how the two genres entered their 'happily-ever-after' in the last few years.
There have been numerous collaborations between SA hip-hop and amapiano acts. With amapiano currently the most popular dance music genre in South Africa, the country's rappers have been tapping into and incorporating it in their music — the likes of Kwesta, Costa Titch, K.O, Khuli Chana, Zingah and many others have all released songs with the customary amapiano log drum and trumpets.
Below is a playlist of those songs which marry the two genres, 808s & Log Drums: South African Hip-Hop x Amapiano:
Read: 808s & Log Drums: How South African Hip-Hop and Amapiano Fell in Love
