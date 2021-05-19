amapiano
May. 19, 2021 11:16AM EST

Listen to Our 'South African Hip-Hop x Amapiano' Playlist

This 28-song playlist illustrates the developing relationship between South African hip-hop and amapiano, covered in our feature story 808s & Log Drums.

South African hip-hop has finally fallen in love with amapiano. In an in-depth article, OkayAfrica contributor Madzadza Miya and our South Africa Arts and Culture Editor Sabelo Mkhabela recently chronicled how the two genres entered their 'happily-ever-after' in the last few years.

There have been numerous collaborations between SA hip-hop and amapiano acts. With amapiano currently the most popular dance music genre in South Africa, the country's rappers have been tapping into and incorporating it in their music — the likes of Kwesta, Costa Titch, K.O, Khuli Chana, Zingah and many others have all released songs with the customary amapiano log drum and trumpets.

Below is a playlist of those songs which marry the two genres, 808s & Log Drums: South African Hip-Hop x Amapiano:

Read: 808s & Log Drums: How South African Hip-Hop and Amapiano Fell in Love




south african music south african hip-hop hip-hop amapiano
Image supplied by artist.

Zu. Dabbles In Amapiano On New Track 'Emini nasebusuku', Featuring Hip-Naughtic Sean

South African afrosoul singer Zu. has made a revolutionary turn with her new single 'Emini Nasebusuku' which comes ahead of her upcoming experimental EP Ndim Netshomi Zam.

Enchanting singer Zu., real name Nozuko Mapoma, has released the deep amapiano single "Emini nasebusuku", featuring Hip-Naughtic Sean. The single comes from her upcoming EP Ndim Netshomi Zam, which she has described as the "soundtrack to my inner groove". The afrosoul singer's latest offering reveals a new layer of talent from the vocally-powerful musician. Zu. has declared "Emnini nasebusuku" a celebration of life and victories achieved in these difficult times.

