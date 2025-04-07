Remembering Amadou Bagayoko of the Iconic Duo Amadou & Mariam

Amadou Bagayoko of the Grammy-nominated duoAmadou & Mariam passed away on Friday, April 4. The 70-year-old singer and guitarist succumbed to a long illness, according to family.

Thousands of people turned up to his funeral, held yesterday, April 6, in Bamako. Among the attendees were singer Salif Keita, Minister of Culture Mamou Daffe, and ex-Prime Minister Moussa Mara. Alongside his wife, Mariam Doumbia, Amadou spent decades crafting a body of work that transcended language and genre, uniting traditional West African instruments such as the kora and the balafon with everything from James Brown's funky antics to Pink Floyd's psychedelia, reggae, electronica, and French pop. Both blind since childhood, the pair met at Mali's Institute for Blind Youth in Bamako during the seventies, when Amadou was 21 and Miriam 18. Friendship and shared musical interests soon blossomed into a lifelong partnership — onstage and off. Their bond was at the heart of their music, and their story, one of resilience and love, resonated around the world. Amadou and Mariam started performing in the 1980s as Mali's Blind Couple, initially singing songs to raise awareness about the plight of the differently-abled in their country. They developed a dedicated following over the years and cemented their presence on the West African music scene at 1989's Afrique Etoile en Cote d'Ivoire show.

Mariam Doumbia, wife and musical partner of Amadou Bagayoko, sits in mourning on a sofa beside a photo of the couple as media members gather at their home in Bamako on April 5, 2025. Photo by Ousmane Makaveli /AFP via Getty Images

In a previous interview with OkayAfrica, the duo said that their European breakthrough came in the form of a performance at the Les Transmusicales de Rennes Festival in 1997, while their song "Je pense à toi" from 1998's Sou Ni Tilé brought them wider acclaim when it was released internationally the following year. That song and album was an amalgamation of the sonic elements they had been perfecting over the years — roaring guitars shaped by the scorching temperatures of their home country, percussive elements that speak to the soul while keeping the ear engaged, suave string flourishes that enliven the spirit, and their unmistakable vocal harmonies: effervescent, rousing, healing.

The lyrics spoke about longing for a loved one, a universal theme. “Je pense à toi, mon amour, ma bien aimée (I think of you, my love, my beloved)/ Ne m'abandonnes pas, mon amour, ma chérie (Don't abandon me, my love, my darling)/,“ and elsewhere, “Quand je suis dans mon lit (When I'm in my bed)/ Je ne rêve qu'à toi (I only dream of you)/ Et quand je me réveille (And when I wake up)/ Je ne pense qu'à toi (I only think of you).” The lyrics spoke about longing for a loved one, a universal theme. “Je pense à toi, mon amour, ma bien aimée (I think of you, my love, my beloved)/ Ne m'abandonnes pas, mon amour, ma chérie (Don't abandon me, my love, my darling)/,“ and elsewhere, “Quand je suis dans mon lit (When I'm in my bed)/ Je ne rêve qu'à toi (I only dream of you)/ Et quand je me réveille (And when I wake up)/ Je ne pense qu'à toi (I only think of you).”

WhenDimanche à Bamako arrived in 2004, they had struck a pact with the inimitable French Spanish musician Manu Chao to handle production duties. What resulted was a sound dipped in honey, chiseled by sunshine, and steeped in the blues tradition. The album marked another phase in their constant evolution. It won them multiple awards — the French Victoire de la Musique prize for Best World Music Album of the Year and the BBC Radio 3 Award for Africa — and went platinum in France. They also composed the official song for the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany and played at the 2024 Olympic Games closing ceremony in Paris. The duo told OkayAfrica: "[Our sound has] evolved in some ways. First, our albums are never the same; our music changes with every new one. Each one has a different 'color' or tone. Gaining public recognition has helped us perform at many festivals and meet many artists we eventually worked with. It has opened many doors. We haven't really changed when it comes to the people who appreciate our music. We know we've gained success thanks to them, but there are no barriers between us and our public. But professionally speaking, we've turned from well-known African artists to artists with worldwide success."

Before meeting his life-long partner, Amadou played in local bands, later joining Les Ambassadors du Motel de Bamako, which was a major West African group in the seventies assembled by a senior member of Mali's military junta to entertain VIPs at a Bamako hotel. The band included the late Kanté Manfila on guitar, keyboard player Idrissa Soumaoro, and Salif Keita, whom they successfully convinced to ditch a rival band for them. Before meeting his life-long partner, Amadou played in local bands, later joining, which was a major West African group in the seventies assembled by a senior member of Mali's military junta to entertain VIPs at a Bamako hotel. The band included the lateon guitar, keyboard player, and Salif Keita, whom they successfully convinced to ditch a rival band for them.