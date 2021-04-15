south african music
News Brief
Nobantu Shabangu
Apr. 15, 2021 01:59PM EST
Supplied

South African hip hop duo B3nchMarQ recently shared the visuals of their new single 'New Friend$'

B3nchMarQ Shares The Music Video For 'New Friend$' Featuring A-Reece

South African hip-hop duo B3nchmarQ's new visuals for the single 'New Friend', featuring A-Reece, are a depiction of the quintessential boys' night out.

South African rap duo B3nchMarQ has officially released their music video for New Friend$ featuring A-Reece. The single comes off their recently released 18-track offering Power Trip Album which dropped in March 2021. The visuals for New Friend$ are a montage of a chilled night out with the entourage and were shot in Pretoria, A-Reece and B3nchMarQ's hometown.

The New Friend$ music video kicks off at a filling station, a usual meet-up point before a night out. A-Reece performs the infectious bridge standing between the duo, who are each sitting on white convertible BMWs.

The duo drives around in one of the cars with its top down, oozing a relaxed and monied flair. The image of the three in the car conveys the song's theme well — essentially, that there is no room for new friends, only more money. New Friend$ is about the cutthroat business of going independent in the hip-hop industry, and touches on how money only grows when the friendship group is halved.

The visuals are minimalist and clean, making it an easy watch. Power Trip Album forms the acronym PTA (short for Pretoria), a tribute to the rappers' hometown. The album features KiD X, pH Raw X, ThandoNje and Manu WorldStar to mention a few.

Watch the music video for New Friend$ below and stream PTA on Apple Music and Spotify.

B3NCHMARQ - New Friend$ feat. A-reece (Official Video) www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
south africa south african hip-hop b3nchmark new friend$ south african music
News Brief
Image via Flickr Creative Commons.

Cameroon's LGBT Community is Facing Increasing Persecution

A recent report by Human Rights Watch has highlighted, with tremendous concern, the increasing persecution being faced by the LGBT community in Cameroon.

There are significant concerns over human rights abuses in Cameroon, according to a report shared by Human Rights Watch (HRW). The campaign group has highlighted the rising persecution of members of the Cameroonian LGBT community which have been documented over the past few months. Security forces in the country have been accused of threatening, assaulting and arresting queer individuals.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Toka Hlongwane’s Photo Series ‘Impilo ka Darkie’ Aims to Give an Insight Into Black South Africans’ Experiences

With his latest photo series, 'Impilo ka Darkie', South African photographer Toka Hlongwane offers an imperfect but compelling insight into the lives of the people he has encountered through his travels.