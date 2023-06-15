Black Sherif Unveils Cinematic Visuals for "Oil in My Head"

Following the resounding success of his debut album, The Villain I Never Was, and his recent crowning as Artist of the Year at the esteemed 25th Vodafone Ghana Music Award, Black Sherif continues to astound fans.

This time, the highly acclaimed musician unveils the much-awaited visuals for his single, "Oil in My Head." Directed by the talented Babs Direction, the music video serves as a visual feast, taking viewers on a captivating journey through Black Sherif's exploration of celestial exaltation and an unwavering winning mindset.

The meticulously crafted visuals offer a truly cinematic experience, showcasing the artist's undeniable charisma, and extraordinary style. The new video shows Black Sheriff’s attention to detail and the artistic vision he brings to elevate his craft.

As the video unfolds, viewers are immersed in a narrative that traces the Black Sherif's ascent to the pinnacle of success. The striking visuals and symbolic imagery capture Black Sherif's resilience, encapsulating his journey from humble beginnings to becoming a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

Beyond the visual spectacle, 'Oil in My Head' serves as a powerful anthem that resonates with listeners. With its infectious beats and poignant lyrics, the breakout song from his debut project further solidifies Black Sherif's position as a formidable talent and a true musical innovator.

During an interview with OkayAfrica, Black Sherif talked about his creative process. He told us:

“I kind of talk for a frustrated figure in the city, a frustrated boy... I'm not from the city, but I live in the city. I came to chase a life and dream there. From love to entertainment to surviving. Driving out there, I’m testing my limits.”

Watch the new music video below: